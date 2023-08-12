Home » Balochistan Assembly dissolved, Governor signs summary
Web Desk: Balochistan Assembly has been dissolved, according to sources, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has signed the summary of the dissolution of the provincial assembly of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo, along with which the Balochistan Assembly has been dissolved. The summary was sent today by Chief Minister Balochistan to Governor Balochistan. In the notification issued by the Governor, it was stated that in accordance with the advice of Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo, Chief Minister of Balochistan and under Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Provincial Assembly of Balochistan today 12 August 2023. Dissolving. The Balochistan Assembly has been dissolved a day before the completion of its constitutional term.

