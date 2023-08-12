Home » Cannabis Cowboys: Episode 1 – The Promise – DW – August 11, 2023
The summer break of our podcast is over. But before we start again with exciting interviews with economists, entrepreneurs and researchers, we have something very special: an exclusive introduction to Cannabis Cowboys – the JuicyFields saga. That’s the name of the German version of Deutsche Welle’s first true crime podcast.

It’s about a Berlin company that promised small investors huge profits – through investments in medical cannabis. Thousands of people around the world trusted the company with their savings – and lost everything. The damage is in the hundreds of millions of euros, maybe even billions. The police are investigating in numerous countries, have searched offices and homes and frozen accounts – but the masterminds are still at large. And the website through which so many people lost their money is still online – to this day.

My colleagues Andreas Becker and Nicolas Martin spent more than a year researching how that can be and what exactly happened. Listen to the German version of the first episode of Cannabis Cowboys here.

Editor at the microphone: Henrik Böhme

Authors: Andreas Becker and Nicolas Martin

Technology: Simon Berkhahn

