BELLUNO. The order of the mayor of Belluno which prohibits drawing from the aqueduct to water orchards and gardens is discussed. Many protest, at the prospect of drying patiently cultivated vegetables, ornamental plants and flowers, while allowing the maintenance of the public green. “The uses of drinking water (…) for the care of greenery and municipal plants are excluded from this ordinance”, is in fact written. But it is a wording of practice, which is not applied, they say by the Municipality. “It is clear that we are applying common sense,” exclaims the commissioner for public works, Franco Roccon. «We are not wasting any resources and the only open fountain is that of via Sottocastello, indispensable as an outlet for the aqueduct. It cannot be closed without risking damage ». But people protest anyway. “We are explaining it in every way: there is no water and we must save it otherwise we will be without everything”.

In the coming days, the situation looks set to worsen. No good news from Bim Gsp regarding the water emergency that is hitting numerous localities in the province these days. The rains of these days are not enough to solve the supply problems and the data in the possession of the company predict an aggravation of the water shortage.

“The situation is getting worse every day,” says the president, Attilio Sommavilla. «Our technicians are continuously engaged in opening and closing fundamental to allow the filling of the tanks during the night, but in some areas it is not enough. To bring the water to Cavarzano we jump through hoops and I remember that we have five teams with eight men for 250 losses ». Sommavilla renews his appeal: «All those who care about this province must concentrate on this problem, because if we do not intervene in a massive and decisive manner, the system will collapse within ten years. Water is destined to be the number one problem in the Belluno area and will be a problem for everyone, including tourism, which is unthinkable without water ».