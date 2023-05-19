Bancamiga Móvil begins its journey to bank more Venezuelans – EntornoInteligente

Find out about Bancamiga Móvil’s initiative to bank more Venezuelans and discover the products and services that the bank offers in its operations throughout the country.

Bancamiga Mobile It has begun a tour of the entire country to bank more Venezuelans. From May 18 to 23, They are silent will be present at the Redoma de Petare Metro station and at the Giorgio building (Centro Prestigio Giorgio), headquarters of the Sucre mayor’s office, in Boleíta Sur. In his schedule, he is also scheduled to visit El Hatillo starting on May 24.

In these operations, people will have the opportunity to learn about and purchase the products and services offered by the bank, including opening accounts with minimum requirements, changing cards, Mastercard International Debit Cardthe card MasterKidsand financing plans of the POSin alliance with Integral Technological Solutions SITCA.

In these operations, people have the possibility of opening accounts with minimal precautions: a copy of the identity card and RIF.

President Bancamiga executive, Ariel José Martínezsaid that with this new initiative to get closer to Venezuelans, Bancamiga will go to any corner of the country.

“Bancamiga Mobile He will visit schools and will be at sporting, cultural and musical events. Also in the next inaugurations of our agencies in Barrio Obrero (San Cristóbal), Mérida, Unare (Anzoátegui) and in Mercabar Barquisimeto”.

The initiative of Bancamiga Mobile is a response to the needs of Venezuelans and adds to its 37 agencies, 19 non-banking correspondents MRW, two associated ticket offices and an external ticket office. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the mobile unit and discover the products and services it offers! They are silent!

Keywords: Bancamiga, Bancamiga Móvil, banking, Venezuelans, products, services, accounts, cards, financing, points of sale, operations, initiative, agencies.