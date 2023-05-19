As the government actions of President Gustavo Petro Urrego take place, a rather gloomy and uncertain panorama begins to emerge regarding the reformist future that he proposed at the beginning of his government. Some reforms have collapsed in the Congress of the Republic, because its government coalition is beginning to crumble due to arrogance, vanity, an authoritarian and threatening style, and the lack of agreement with all the actors of public opinion to seek consensus for its approval. . Since the windy speech that he delivered on May 1st on the balcony of the Nariño palace, he began to generate deep rejection in the legislative sphere. Even the corruption that he has promoted through promoting jam and handouts to congressmen to gain their support for his reform effort has not managed to unite the majorities in this corporation.

His speech transcended the sphere of labor rights to touch on the issue of the set of reforms that his government intends to carry out in this first stage. Using impressive and no less challenging rhetorical figures, the president even spoke of a revolution in the event that these initiatives do not prosper in Congress, in addition to resorting to pejorative expressions to disqualify all those voices that have been, to a greater or lesser degree, criticism of his reformist agenda and sow risky prejudices against sectors such as businessmen.

The same Bank of the Republic assured in the Seventh Commission that the labor reform, if approved, will generate the loss of 576 thousand jobs and affect the entire productive dynamics of the country. These manifestations of hatred towards the country’s business sector, as it has been demonstrating in its perorations expressed in its interventions and trills, knowing in advance that it is the largest generator of employment in the Colombian economy, is causing a panorama of rejection from the sector union, because it would increase production costs in the midst of the deepest social and economic crisis in which Colombian families are struggling. The changes in the night and Sunday surcharges and in the contracts of APPS workers such as Rapi, which, together with the accumulation of proposals from the different political movements, could create delays, even their collapse in the plenary, when they begin to be debated all the articulated

Likewise, the Fenalco merchants union has repeated that those businesses that have to open at night, such as restaurants, bars, accommodation, entertainment, and private surveillance and security companies, will be impacted above all. Precisely, this is one of the points that has caused the most concern to the economic unions from the beginning due to the greater cost overruns that it would entail for companies.