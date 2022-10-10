Home News Baoji City People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji City Reports 3 Cases of Asymptomatic Infections
Baoji City reports 3 cases of asymptomatic infections

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-10-10 15:47
On October 9, 2022, Baoji City reported 3 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. The main social activities in our city are as follows:

Asymptomatic infection 1 (local asymptomatic infection 7 announced by the province):

At 22:00 on October 3rd, drive from other provinces (Ning D***75) along Yinkun Expressway to Lianhuo Expressway, and at 23:00, close-loop transfer to the centralized isolation point at the Guozhen exit of Lianhuo Expressway.

Asymptomatic infection 2 (local asymptomatic infection 8 announced by the province):

October 2, 11:50-12:00 Xiji Crystal Cake Food Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:00-12:20 Fuwangjia Small Supermarket, Zahu Vegetable Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 16:05-16:08 Baike Convenience Store, Jinxiu Jiangnan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 18:15-18:21 Yanfeng Fruit Store, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 19:27 Chuanyuxiang Self-service Hot Pot Restaurant, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

October 3, 9:11 at the entrance of the People’s Procuratorate of Qishan County, 11:30-12:01 Happy Yuecheng Life Supermarket, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:10-13:00 Xiji Crystal Cake Food Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 16:00 40-17:03 Chaomeijia supermarket chain in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

On October 4th, 8:40 in front of Qishan County People’s Procuratorate, 9:20-9:40, 18:50-19:12 Chaomeijia supermarket chain in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

October 5, 9:09 Qishan County People’s Procuratorate, 9:40 Xiji Crystal Cake Food Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10:00-10:20 Fuwangjia Small Supermarket, another Hu vegetable market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10: 25-10:40 Happy Yuecheng Life Supermarket in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

October 6-8 Jinxiu Jiangnan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 3 (local asymptomatic infection 9 announced by the province):

October 2, 9:30-14:10 Tianyu Education Class, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County (12:10 mobile cart booth downstairs), 14:10 Caijiapo Book City, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

At 9:31 on October 3, at the gate of the People’s Procuratorate of Qishan County;

On October 4th, 9:37 at the gate of Qishan County People’s Procuratorate, 18:00-19:00 Bicycle on Weihe River embankment;

October 5, 9:09 at the gate of Qishan County People’s Procuratorate, 10:00-13:00 Bicycle on Weihe River embankment;

October 6, 10:20 Baoji Caijiapo Hospital;

October 7-8 Jinxiu Jiangnan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

