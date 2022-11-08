Baoji City reports 5 cases of asymptomatic infections



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-11-08 16:11

On November 7, 2022, Baoji City reported 5 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. The main social activities in our city are as follows:

Asymptomatic infection 1 (local asymptomatic infection 4 announced by the province):

At 12:27 on November 6th, they took the high-speed train G1714 from other provinces to reach Qishan High-speed Railway Station. At 13:40, they were closed-loop and transferred to the centralized isolation point as a key group of returning treasures from other provinces.

Asymptomatic infection 2 (local asymptomatic infection 5 announced by the province):

At 17:29 on November 6th, they took the high-speed train G1713C from other provinces to Baoji South Station. At 17:40, they were closed-loop and transferred to the centralized isolation point as a key group of people returning to treasure from other provinces.

Asymptomatic infection 3 (local asymptomatic infection 6 announced by the province):

At 14:00 on November 6th, they returned to Baoji East Station from other provinces. As the key returnees from other provinces, they were transferred to the centralized isolation point in a closed-loop.

Asymptomatic infection 4 (local asymptomatic infection 7 announced by the province):

At 14:00 on November 6th, they returned to Baoji East Station from other provinces. As the key personnel returning to treasure from other provinces, they were transferred to the centralized isolation point in a closed-loop.

Asymptomatic infection 5 (local asymptomatic infection 8 announced by the province):

At 16:25 on November 5th, they took the K6074 train from other provinces to Longxian Railway Station. At 17:30, they were transferred to the centralized isolation point as the key personnel returning to treasure from other provinces.