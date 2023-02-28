The municipal party committee held a standing committee meeting



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-02-28 15:33

Views:

On the afternoon of February 27, the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting of the Standing Committee to convey the spirit of learning from the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on February 16. “, as well as the spirit of the Central Provincial Organization Minister, Propaganda Minister, and United Front Ministers’ Conference, to study the city’s implementation opinions; review the “Baoji City High-quality Project Promotion Year Implementation Plan”, “Baoji City Promotion Year Implementation Plan for Business Environment Breakthrough”, “Baoji City The annual implementation plan for the improvement of cadres’ work style and ability”, etc. Municipal Party Secretary Yang Guangting presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to resolutely implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, pay close attention to the work of epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, do a good job in epidemic monitoring in a normal and long-term manner, optimize the layout of medical resources, do a good job in the production and storage of medical materials, coordinate the deployment, and tighten the pressure. Realize the “quartet responsibility” and better coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to closely integrate the “three-year” activities with the implementation of the key tasks and key tasks deployed by the provincial and municipal party committee plenary sessions and the city’s “two sessions”, insist on leadership, improve the promotion mechanism, promote in an integrated way, implement through, and pay close attention to ” “Ten Key Tasks”, investment promotion, project construction and other key tasks, to test the effect of improving work style and ability with actual performance.

The meeting requested that the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” should be placed in a prominent position, and the work of agriculture and rural areas should be given priority, and the bottom line of ensuring food security and preventing large-scale poverty return should be firmly adhered to. Rural construction, rural governance and other key tasks, vigorously develop county economy, characteristic economy, economy that combines agriculture with agriculture and collective economy, and accelerates the modernization of agriculture and rural areas. It is necessary to improve political standing, focus on the center, strengthen the main business, continuously strengthen the construction of cadres, do a good job in organization, publicity, united front, letters and visits, ethnic religions, political parties and CPPCC consultations, etc., and strive to write a new chapter in Baoji’s high-quality development.

The meeting also studied other matters.