Populism is a political ideology that claims to represent the interests of the ‘common people’ against those of the ‘elite’ or ‘establishment’. He often appeals to people’s emotions and fears, rather than their reason and logic, and tends to oversimplify complex matters. Populism can be harmful to a society or nation because it can lead to the erosion of democratic institutions, the marginalization of minority groups and the promotion of authoritarianism.

What the books on populism are about

Books on populism typically explore the origins, nature and consequences of this political ideology. They can examine its historical roots, such as the agrarian movements of the 19th century or the anti-establishment movements furrowed, at various stages, in the last century. They can also analyze characteristics of populist leaders and movements, such as their use of charismatic rhetoric, their reliance on emotion rather than reason, and their tendency to demonize their opponents. Some books on populism may also explore the role of social media and technology in spreading populist messages, as well as ways populism can be countered through education, dialogue, and civic engagement.

Books to read on populism

Among the most interesting introductory level books that talk about populism on Amazon we have populism , a text that tries to explain what populism is and how it presents itself and has presented itself throughout history. On the same site we also have Populism by Alain de Benoist, a French journalist and philosopher, a text that tries to answer the most frequent questions that people can ask themselves regarding this way of conceiving politics and, in general, the management of society.

