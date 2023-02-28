Home News The 10 best books on populism
News

The 10 best books on populism

by admin
The 10 best books on populism

Populism is a political ideology that claims to represent the interests of the ‘common people’ against those of the ‘elite’ or ‘establishment’. He often appeals to people’s emotions and fears, rather than their reason and logic, and tends to oversimplify complex matters. Populism can be harmful to a society or nation because it can lead to the erosion of democratic institutions, the marginalization of minority groups and the promotion of authoritarianism.

What the books on populism are about

Books on populism typically explore the origins, nature and consequences of this political ideology. They can examine its historical roots, such as the agrarian movements of the 19th century or the anti-establishment movements furrowed, at various stages, in the last century. They can also analyze characteristics of populist leaders and movements, such as their use of charismatic rhetoric, their reliance on emotion rather than reason, and their tendency to demonize their opponents. Some books on populism may also explore the role of social media and technology in spreading populist messages, as well as ways populism can be countered through education, dialogue, and civic engagement.

Books to read on populism

Among the most interesting introductory level books that talk about populism on Amazon we have populism, a text that tries to explain what populism is and how it presents itself and has presented itself throughout history. On the same site we also have Populism by Alain de Benoist, a French journalist and philosopher, a text that tries to answer the most frequent questions that people can ask themselves regarding this way of conceiving politics and, in general, the management of society.

See also  In Borgofranco d'Ivrea, a woman found in the canal along the road was transported to the Cto

List of the best books on populism on Amazon

And now the top list of the 10 best books on populism that can be purchased on Amazon:

Populism books FAQ

What are the top three books on populism on Amazon?

What is the best book that explains what populism is?

What is the best introductory book on populism?

What is the best book on the roots of populism in Italy?

What is the best book on populism on the internet?

Summary table of the best books on populism

Title Author Edition Pages
populism Zanatta, Loris 2013 166
Populism. The end of right and left Benoist, Alain de 2017 304
Populism Palano, Damiano 2017 151
Anatomy of populism Tarchi, Marco (Editor) 2019 361
Populism. A short introduction December, Cas; Kaltwasser, Christopher Rovira; Zulianello, Mattia (translator) 2020 150
The roots of populism. Inequalities and electoral consensus in Italy Ardeni, Pier Giorgio 2020 264
Populism 2.0 Revelli, Mark 2017 155
Digital populism. The crisis, the network and the new right Dal Lago, Alexander 2017 169
Penal populism: an Italian perspective Anastasia; Anastasia (contributor) 2020 141
Populisms and democratic representation Lucarelli, Albert 2020 180

You may also like

Lionel Scaloni will continue to lead the Argentine...

Change of mayors in the Board of Directors...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Baoji Important News...

Relatives of two women reported their disappearance in...

Culture: Àndalas de Cultura, a virtual project on...

María Isabel Urrutia says that Petro did not...

The Standing Committee of the Heshan District Committee...

Maddalena Pezzotti, “Vermilion drop” | Geopolitical News

Woman found dead in her home in Valledupar...

Cats, countless breeds in the world

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy