Home Sports Serie A: Verona-Fiorentina 0-3 – Football
Sports

Serie A: Verona-Fiorentina 0-3 – Football

by admin
Serie A: Verona-Fiorentina 0-3 – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 27 – Fiorentina beat Verona 32-0 at the Bentegodi in a match on the 24th day of Serie A. A success that materialized in the first few minutes, with a goal from the former Barak on 12′, and corroborated by a doubling on 38′ by Cabral. In the end of the second half, the last goal scored by Biraghi. The Viola team, regaining victory, rises to 28 points, while the Gialloblù remain in third from bottom place -3 from the safety zone. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy