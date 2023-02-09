Accelerate the construction of a higher level of safety Baoji rule of law Baoji



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-02-09 16:28

On February 8, the Municipal Party Committee Political and Legal Work Conference was held. Zhao Jiahong, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He Dong, deputy mayor and director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, presided over the meeting.

The meeting studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on political and legal work and the spirit of the Provincial Party Committee’s Political and Legal Work Conference and the Third Plenary Session of the 13th Municipal Party Committee, summed up the work, analyzed the situation, and arranged and deployed this year’s municipal and legal work. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, strive to promote the “one theme” of the modernization of political and legal work, focus on the “two major constructions” of safe Baoji and the rule of law in Baoji, and vigorously promote the “three modernizations” of ideology, work system, and work ability “, fully fulfill the “four major responsibilities and missions”, focus on the “eight key tasks”, and contribute political and legal strength to writing a new chapter of Baoji’s high-quality development. The municipal and legal organs of the whole city must solidly carry out, cooperate with and guarantee the city’s “three-year” activities, introduce supporting measures, strengthen law enforcement and judicial protection, strengthen political and legal public services, and optimize and improve the business environment. It is necessary to take the pilot work of the modernization of social governance in the city area as the traction, and take the establishment of a national demonstration city for the construction of a government under the rule of law as the starting point to speed up the construction of a higher level of safe Baoji and Baoji under the rule of law. It is necessary to comprehensively deepen political and legal reforms, continue to strengthen the professionalization of political and legal teams, and promote the modernization of political and legal work to improve quality and efficiency.