Fufeng County launched the Ninth National Constitution Day law popularization activity



Source: People’s Government of Fufeng County

Release time: 2022-12-06 08:18

In order to further increase the publicity of law popularization and effectively enhance the law-abiding awareness of the broad masses of the people. On December 5, the Fufeng County Judicial Bureau and the County Civil Affairs Bureau and other units launched the Ninth National Constitution Day and Constitution Publicity Week in the central square of the county. Secretary of the County Party Committee Wang Li, County Mayor Zhang Ping, Director of the Standing Committee of the County People’s Congress Han Xiaomin, and Chairman of the County Political Consultative Conference Cao Hongtao participated in the event.

Wang Li emphasized that departments at all levels should vigorously carry out publicity and education activities on the rule of law with the Constitution as the core, promote themed activities such as introducing the Constitution into schools and enterprises, carefully formulate implementation plans, and organize publicity activities in an orderly manner. It is necessary to fully implement the law popularization responsibility system of “whoever enforces the law, whoever manages the law, and whoever serves the law”, conducts extensive publicity and education on the law, and guides the general public to learn, abide by the constitution, and defend the constitution.

Zhang Ping requested that the “Constitution Propaganda Week” publicity activities should be taken as an important starting point for learning, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, give full play to the role of village (community) law publicity, and use positions such as law popularization classes to ensure the coverage of publicity activities. The scope is wider, the penetration is deeper, and the actual effect is better.

At the event site, various units extensively carried out publicity and education on the rule of law by setting up consultation desks, distributing law popularization brochures, hanging banners and slogans, and answering questions on the spot, creating a strong atmosphere for legal popularization.

He Haixia, Director of the Judicial Office of Xinglin Township: In order to do a good job in this law popularization campaign, we have made full preparations, printed a large number of banners and easy-to-understand exhibition boards that are popular with the masses, distributed many down-to-earth leaflets, and explained on the spot The legal knowledge commonly used by the public hopes to bring the public a better experience of legal publicity activities.

Citizen Ma Yanxi: I came to the administrative square to participate in the constitutional publicity activities. After the staff explained carefully, I also understood the basic knowledge of the constitution. I will be a good law-abiding citizen in my future life.

Zhang Hongli, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the County People’s Congress, Dong Xiaoli, deputy county magistrate and director of the County Public Security Bureau, and Li Wenhui, vice chairman of the County Political Consultative Conference, participated in the event.