Governor Zhao Yide emphasized when supervising and inspecting the epidemic prevention and control work in Baoji: Encircle Laogan as quickly as possible to fight the epidemic



Release time: 2022-09-13

On September 11, Governor Zhao Yide went to Qishan County, Baoji City to supervise and inspect the epidemic prevention and control work, visited the staff who were sticking to the front line of epidemic prevention and control during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, hosted a special meeting, listened to reports on epidemic prevention and control, and arranged and deployed key tasks for the next step. . He emphasized that it is necessary to fully and accurately implement the latest requirements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council on epidemic prevention and control, carry forward the continuous fighting style, do a good job in various prevention and control work in a strict and meticulous manner, and encircle Laogan to fight the epidemic as quickly as possible.

Zhao Yide came to the centralized isolation point of the New Era Hotel in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, and inquired in detail about the operation of special work classes and medical service guarantees. Humanistic care and strict prevention of cross-infection and risk spillover. In Weishui Mingzhu Community, Zhao Yide inspected the implementation of control measures and the guarantee of life services, and emphasized the need to strengthen grass-roots prevention and control forces, give full play to the roles of party members, cadres and community volunteers, strictly implement the management requirements for medium and high risk areas, and refine prevention and control units. , Strengthen classified management and control, and effectively weave a dense epidemic prevention and control network.

At the special meeting, Zhao Yide pointed out that the current epidemic situation in Baoji City is still severe and complicated, and it is in a critical period of prevention and control. It is necessary to focus on attacking Caijiapo, trace the source with rapid control and rapid flow, quickly identify the contact chain, manage and control risk personnel, and organize the development of nucleic acid. Detect the “knock action” to ensure that all inspections are performed and no one is missed. It is necessary to continue to consolidate the results of prevention and control in the main urban area, comprehensively and deeply carry out the operation of reconciliation and recovery, and completely eliminate potential risks, keep an eye on key places such as schools, hospitals, and nursing homes, strictly control various gathering activities, and further strengthen the social aspect Control and community grid management, and resolutely build a solid line of defense for joint prevention and control. It is necessary to strictly prevent and control the entire region, continue to strengthen the management of personnel entering Shaanxi and enter the city, carry out large-scale nucleic acid testing and nucleic acid screening of key populations on a regular basis, and continuously improve the ability of early detection of the epidemic, and strive to achieve the greatest prevention and control effect at the least cost.

Fang Weifeng, secretary-general of the provincial government, relevant provincial departments and the main responsible comrades of Baoji City participated in the event.