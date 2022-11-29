Baoji city reports 59 cases of asymptomatic infections



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-11-29 20:29

On November 28, 2022, Baoji City reported 59 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia (the province announced 671-729 local asymptomatic infections). The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infected person 1:

November 25, 17:35-17:45 Fruit stand at the entrance of Jintai Hospital, Renmin Street, Jintai District;

November 26, 18:25-18:35 Baoji Postal Express Company in Chencang Garden, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 2:

From 9:20 to 9:35 on November 24, take bus No. 61 (Tiewu Bus Station – Panlong Bridge Station), and take bus No. 70 from 9:40 to 10:30 (Paulong Bridge – Panlong Town Station) ), 10:35-10:45 Baopan Road Jiehe Store, Panlong Town, Jintai District;

From November 25th to 27th, Linger Village, Jiacun Town, Chencang District;

November 26, 8:10-8:30 Xinhe, Shaanxi, Jiacun Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 3:

November 24th, 11:00-11:20 Aishang Snack Bar, East Gate, Hejun District, Chengguan Town, Longxian County, Ruiyuan East Road.

Asymptomatic infected person 4:

From 21:20 on November 25 to 6:00 on November 26, the guard room and sales department hall of Heli Ziyuan, No. 18 Taibai Road, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County;

November 27, 5:30-6:00, Heping Village Church, Yingtou Town, Meixian County, 9:37-9:40 street vegetable stalls, Yingtou Town, Meixian County.

Asymptomatic infected person 5:

November 25, 8:00-8:30 Yipin Fresh Food Supermarket at the gate of Jinling Community, Xifeng Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 6:

From November 24th to 26th, 9:00-11:30 Futan Road Botanical Garden, Weibin District;

From 15:00 to 16:10 on November 25, take No. 46 (Botanical Garden Station-Central Hospital Station) and transfer to No. 41 to Zhanqian Avenue, and take No. 41 from 16:10-18:10 (Zhanqian Avenue-Central Hospital Station) Transfer to No. 46 to Botanical Garden Station, Futan Road, Weibin District.

From 14:30 to 14:40 on November 26, take the No. 46 bus (Botanical Garden-Park Road), from 14:40 to 15:40, at the Health Park near the north side of Maojia Hotel, Gongyuan Road, Weibin District, from 15:40 to 15: 50 Take bus 46 (Bus No. 2 Company-Botanical Garden Station);

November 27, 8:30-8:50, Juxing Supermarket, Jufeng Botanical Garden Ecological Community, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District, 9:20-9:40, photo studio next to Kongjiazhuang Primary School, Futan Road, Weibin District, 15:00-16 :00 Take bus No. 46 (Botanical Garden Station-Central Hospital Station) and transfer to No. 41 to Zhanqian Avenue, 17:00-17:30 Take bus No. 41 (Zhanqian Avenue-Central Hospital Station) and transfer to No. 46 to Weibin District Futan Road Botanical Garden.

Asymptomatic infection 7:

November 24, 17:23-22:30 Mei CountyMinmin Store in Guanting Village, Qi Town;

November 25, 7:40-14:30, Gutai Winery, Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Meixian County.

Asymptomatic infected person 8:

November 24-25, 6:50-18:40, Gutai Winery, Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Meixian County.

Asymptomatic infected person 9:

From 8:40 to 9:00 on November 25, Yangyang Noodle Restaurant near Dianzi Street Police Station, Baoshi Road, Jintai District; from 15:00 to 7:00 on November 26, the security room of Jufeng Botanical Garden Ecological Community, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District;

November 26, 8:40-9:00, Yangyang Noodle Restaurant near Dianzi Street Police Station, Baoshi Road, Jintai District, 12:00-13:00, Security Office of Jufeng Garden Xinyuan Community, Botanical Garden Road, Weibin District, 13:48 -14:05 take bus No. 37 (Botanical Garden Station-Qingjiangqiao East Station), 14:14-14:35 take bus No. 2 (Qingjiangqiao East Station-Wanjia Furniture City Station), 15:00- 15:30 Tenghua Security Company, Shibahe Stadium, Weibin District; 16:00-7:00 the next day, security room of Jufeng Botanical Garden Ecological Community, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District;

November 27, 16:00-16:10 Parking Toll Office, Changqing Road, Jintai District, 16:50-20:17 Security Office, Jufeng Botanical Garden Ecological Community, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected persons10:

November 25, 9:30-9:35 Erge Salted Duck Shop, Xinjian Road Vegetable Basket Market, Weibin District, 13:00-13:30 China Resources Vanguard Supermarket, Kaiyuan Mall, Jinger Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 11:

From November 26th to 27th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 12:

At 11:30 on November 26, I took train Z216 from other provinces and arrived in Treasure, and I was transported point-to-point and quarantined at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 13:

November 24, 14:05-14:10 Lingling Casserole Store, Beiguan Road, Longxian County, 14:13-14:18 Jiahe Supermarket, West Gate of Xinjian Road, Longxian County, 14:19-14:24, West Gate of Xinjian Road, Longxian County Haokoufu delicacy, 14:25-14:30 Xiaoying Caidian, Xiguan Street, Longxian County;

November 25, 6:55-7:00, Xiaoying Restaurant, Xiguan Street, Longxian County.

Asymptomatic infected persons14:

November 26, 9:40-11:00 Maying Health Center, High-tech High-end Equipment Industrial Park.

Asymptomatic infected person 15:

From November 24th to 28th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 16:

November 24, 7:59-13:00 Lahong Fast Food Restaurant, Dongyang Village, Diaowei Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infected person 17:

From November 24th to 27th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 18:

From 19:00 to 19:10 on November 27, Wang Linli Restaurant near the expressway exit of Fengxiang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 19:

Asymptomatic infected persons 20:

From November 24th to 28th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infection 21:

From 18:00 on November 27th to 28th, Xiji Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 22:

From November 24th to 27th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 23:

From November 24th to 26th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 24:

November 24, 9:30-11:00 Dasen Supermarket, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 19:30-20:30 Qishan County Water Conservancy Bureau;

November 26, 8:10-18:00 Qishan County Water Conservancy Bureau;

November 27, 8:30-9:30 Qishan County Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, 10:30-10:40 Qishan County Water Conservancy Bureau, 13:00-14:00 Baoji City Maternal and Children’s Hospital.

Asymptomatic infected person 25:

November 24, 7:00-15:00 Laozhuang Group, Zhaojiatai Village, Pucun Town, Qishan County;

November 26, 8:00-9:00 Qishan County Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Asymptomatic infected person 26:

From November 24th to 27th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 27:

November 26, 18:30-18:40 at the gate of Qishan County Post Office;

Asymptomatic infected person 28:

November 26, 13:05-13:15 Zhongtong Express Point opposite the County Gong Town Government, Chencang District, 13:15-13:20 Rehabilitation Pharmacy, County Gong Town Street, Chencang District, 13:40-14:00 Wujiazhuang Village, Gong Town.

Asymptomatic infected persons 29:

November 27, 9:00-10:40 Shangwang Health Center, County Gong Town, Chencang District;

Asymptomatic infected persons 30:

From November 24th to 26th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 31:

From November 25th to 28th, Group 5 of Shuizhai Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 32:

From November 24th to 26th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons33:

From November 24th to 28th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons34:

November 24-26, 10:00-11:30 Nucleic acid sampling point in the family building of Hualian Timber Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons35:

From November 24th to 25th, 8:40-14:00 Clinic in Jiaoliu Village, Qinghua Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons36:

From November 24th to 27th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons37:

November 26, 7:30-7:40, 18:10-18:15 Wuzhangyuan Red Star Wholesale Department, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10:40-10:50 Century Trust-Mart Supermarket, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Wuzhangyuan Red Star Wholesale, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County department.

Asymptomatic infected persons38:

November 28th, 4:20-4:30 Nucleic acid sampling point in Huayu City Impression Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons39:

Asymptomatic infection 40:

From November 24th to 28th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons41:

From November 24th to 27th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infection 42:

From November 24th to 26th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infection43:

From November 24th to 28th, Qishan County Caijiapo Senior High School.

Asymptomatic infected persons44:

From November 24th to 25th, 7:25-7:40 nucleic acid sampling site in Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons45:

From November 25th to 27th, 7:45-8:15 nucleic acid sampling site in Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection46:

November 24, 11:00-11:10, Weiyang Road Urban Construction Bureau, Chencang District, China Post Bank, 11:14-11:20, Xiaosong Roasted Rice Shop next door to Weiyang Road Urban Construction Bureau, Chencang District, 21:00-21:20, Chencang Nursing class downstairs of Honest Man Supermarket, West Street, District;

November 25, 11:00-11:55, Hulutou, old Zhangjia, Fifth Avenue, Lianmeng Road, Jintai District; 13:30-14:00, Tianhui Store, Changxin Computer City, Huoju Road, Weibin District, 15:00-15 :30 Steel Structure Factory west of Vocational Education Center, Chencang Avenue, Chencang District;

On November 26, 21:00-21:20, the care class downstairs of the Honest Man Supermarket, West Street, Chencang District;

November 27, 12:46-12:55 Gengen Shuanggan Noodle Shop at the gate of Nanbao Village, Guozhen Street, Chencang District, 15:00-15:30 Deguangtang Clinic, south of the Pedestrian Street, Chencang District, 15:50-16 :00 Miaocha Beverage Shop, Pedestrian Street, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection47:

From November 24th to 27th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons48:

From November 24th to 27th, 14:00-16:30, Chencang Avenue, Chencang Avenue, Courtyard Square, Area C, Qianwei New City.

Asymptomatic infected persons49:

From November 25th to 27th, Group 10, Linger Village, Jiacun Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected persons 50:

From November 24th to 28th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 51:

From November 24th to 27th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 52:

November 25-26, 8:00-12:00 Qishan County Gaodian Hospital;

Asymptomatic infected person 53:

November 24-25, 7:00-18:00 Hanlin Huafu Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

Asymptomatic infected person 54:

November 24-27, 8:00-17:30 Sanyuan Clinic, Siyuan Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person55:

From 13:00 to 15:00 on November 24th, the street vegetable store in Qiaozhen, Chencang District;

November 26, 15:38-15:41, Hongshun Store, Linger Village, Jiacun Town, Chencang District;

On November 27, Group 10, Linger Village, Jiacun Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 56:

From November 25th to 28th, Lanfeng Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection57:

From 12:00 to 12:10 on November 25th, bonus store in Sanlian Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

November 26, 19:04-19:14, bonus store in Sanlian Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 58:

From November 24th to 27th, Xiji Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection59:

From November 24th to 28th, I did not go out at home.