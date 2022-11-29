Home News Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji City Reported 59 Cases of Asymptomatic Infection
Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji City Reported 59 Cases of Asymptomatic Infection

Baoji city reports 59 cases of asymptomatic infections

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-11-29 20:29
On November 28, 2022, Baoji City reported 59 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia (the province announced 671-729 local asymptomatic infections). The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infected person 1:

November 25, 17:35-17:45 Fruit stand at the entrance of Jintai Hospital, Renmin Street, Jintai District;

November 26, 18:25-18:35 Baoji Postal Express Company in Chencang Garden, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 2:

From 9:20 to 9:35 on November 24, take bus No. 61 (Tiewu Bus Station – Panlong Bridge Station), and take bus No. 70 from 9:40 to 10:30 (Paulong Bridge – Panlong Town Station) ), 10:35-10:45 Baopan Road Jiehe Store, Panlong Town, Jintai District;

From November 25th to 27th, Linger Village, Jiacun Town, Chencang District;

November 26, 8:10-8:30 Xinhe, Shaanxi, Jiacun Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 3:

November 24th, 11:00-11:20 Aishang Snack Bar, East Gate, Hejun District, Chengguan Town, Longxian County, Ruiyuan East Road.

Asymptomatic infected person 4:

From 21:20 on November 25 to 6:00 on November 26, the guard room and sales department hall of Heli Ziyuan, No. 18 Taibai Road, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County;

November 27, 5:30-6:00, Heping Village Church, Yingtou Town, Meixian County, 9:37-9:40 street vegetable stalls, Yingtou Town, Meixian County.

Asymptomatic infected person 5:

November 25, 8:00-8:30 Yipin Fresh Food Supermarket at the gate of Jinling Community, Xifeng Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 6:

From November 24th to 26th, 9:00-11:30 Futan Road Botanical Garden, Weibin District;

From 15:00 to 16:10 on November 25, take No. 46 (Botanical Garden Station-Central Hospital Station) and transfer to No. 41 to Zhanqian Avenue, and take No. 41 from 16:10-18:10 (Zhanqian Avenue-Central Hospital Station) Transfer to No. 46 to Botanical Garden Station, Futan Road, Weibin District.

From 14:30 to 14:40 on November 26, take the No. 46 bus (Botanical Garden-Park Road), from 14:40 to 15:40, at the Health Park near the north side of Maojia Hotel, Gongyuan Road, Weibin District, from 15:40 to 15: 50 Take bus 46 (Bus No. 2 Company-Botanical Garden Station);

November 27, 8:30-8:50, Juxing Supermarket, Jufeng Botanical Garden Ecological Community, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District, 9:20-9:40, photo studio next to Kongjiazhuang Primary School, Futan Road, Weibin District, 15:00-16 :00 Take bus No. 46 (Botanical Garden Station-Central Hospital Station) and transfer to No. 41 to Zhanqian Avenue, 17:00-17:30 Take bus No. 41 (Zhanqian Avenue-Central Hospital Station) and transfer to No. 46 to Weibin District Futan Road Botanical Garden.

Asymptomatic infection 7:

November 24, 17:23-22:30 Mei CountyMinmin Store in Guanting Village, Qi Town;

November 25, 7:40-14:30, Gutai Winery, Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Meixian County.

Asymptomatic infected person 8:

November 24-25, 6:50-18:40, Gutai Winery, Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Meixian County.

Asymptomatic infected person 9:

From 8:40 to 9:00 on November 25, Yangyang Noodle Restaurant near Dianzi Street Police Station, Baoshi Road, Jintai District; from 15:00 to 7:00 on November 26, the security room of Jufeng Botanical Garden Ecological Community, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District;

November 26, 8:40-9:00, Yangyang Noodle Restaurant near Dianzi Street Police Station, Baoshi Road, Jintai District, 12:00-13:00, Security Office of Jufeng Garden Xinyuan Community, Botanical Garden Road, Weibin District, 13:48 -14:05 take bus No. 37 (Botanical Garden Station-Qingjiangqiao East Station), 14:14-14:35 take bus No. 2 (Qingjiangqiao East Station-Wanjia Furniture City Station), 15:00- 15:30 Tenghua Security Company, Shibahe Stadium, Weibin District; 16:00-7:00 the next day, security room of Jufeng Botanical Garden Ecological Community, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District;

November 27, 16:00-16:10 Parking Toll Office, Changqing Road, Jintai District, 16:50-20:17 Security Office, Jufeng Botanical Garden Ecological Community, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected persons10:

November 25, 9:30-9:35 Erge Salted Duck Shop, Xinjian Road Vegetable Basket Market, Weibin District, 13:00-13:30 China Resources Vanguard Supermarket, Kaiyuan Mall, Jinger Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 11:

From November 26th to 27th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 12:

At 11:30 on November 26, I took train Z216 from other provinces and arrived in Treasure, and I was transported point-to-point and quarantined at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 13:

November 24, 14:05-14:10 Lingling Casserole Store, Beiguan Road, Longxian County, 14:13-14:18 Jiahe Supermarket, West Gate of Xinjian Road, Longxian County, 14:19-14:24, West Gate of Xinjian Road, Longxian County Haokoufu delicacy, 14:25-14:30 Xiaoying Caidian, Xiguan Street, Longxian County;

November 25, 6:55-7:00, Xiaoying Restaurant, Xiguan Street, Longxian County.

Asymptomatic infected persons14:

November 26, 9:40-11:00 Maying Health Center, High-tech High-end Equipment Industrial Park.

Asymptomatic infected person 15:

From November 24th to 28th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 16:

November 24, 7:59-13:00 Lahong Fast Food Restaurant, Dongyang Village, Diaowei Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infected person 17:

From November 24th to 27th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 18:

From 19:00 to 19:10 on November 27, Wang Linli Restaurant near the expressway exit of Fengxiang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 19:

Asymptomatic infected persons 20:

From November 24th to 28th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infection 21:

From 18:00 on November 27th to 28th, Xiji Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 22:

From November 24th to 27th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 23:

From November 24th to 26th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 24:

November 24, 9:30-11:00 Dasen Supermarket, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 19:30-20:30 Qishan County Water Conservancy Bureau;

November 26, 8:10-18:00 Qishan County Water Conservancy Bureau;

November 27, 8:30-9:30 Qishan County Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, 10:30-10:40 Qishan County Water Conservancy Bureau, 13:00-14:00 Baoji City Maternal and Children’s Hospital.

Asymptomatic infected person 25:

November 24, 7:00-15:00 Laozhuang Group, Zhaojiatai Village, Pucun Town, Qishan County;

November 26, 8:00-9:00 Qishan County Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Asymptomatic infected person 26:

From November 24th to 27th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 27:

November 26, 18:30-18:40 at the gate of Qishan County Post Office;

Asymptomatic infected person 28:

November 26, 13:05-13:15 Zhongtong Express Point opposite the County Gong Town Government, Chencang District, 13:15-13:20 Rehabilitation Pharmacy, County Gong Town Street, Chencang District, 13:40-14:00 Wujiazhuang Village, Gong Town.

Asymptomatic infected persons 29:

November 27, 9:00-10:40 Shangwang Health Center, County Gong Town, Chencang District;

Asymptomatic infected persons 30:

From November 24th to 26th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 31:

From November 25th to 28th, Group 5 of Shuizhai Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 32:

From November 24th to 26th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons33:

From November 24th to 28th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons34:

November 24-26, 10:00-11:30 Nucleic acid sampling point in the family building of Hualian Timber Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons35:

From November 24th to 25th, 8:40-14:00 Clinic in Jiaoliu Village, Qinghua Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons36:

From November 24th to 27th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons37:

November 26, 7:30-7:40, 18:10-18:15 Wuzhangyuan Red Star Wholesale Department, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10:40-10:50 Century Trust-Mart Supermarket, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Wuzhangyuan Red Star Wholesale, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County department.

Asymptomatic infected persons38:

November 28th, 4:20-4:30 Nucleic acid sampling point in Huayu City Impression Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons39:

Asymptomatic infection 40:

From November 24th to 28th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons41:

From November 24th to 27th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infection 42:

From November 24th to 26th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infection43:

From November 24th to 28th, Qishan County Caijiapo Senior High School.

Asymptomatic infected persons44:

From November 24th to 25th, 7:25-7:40 nucleic acid sampling site in Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons45:

From November 25th to 27th, 7:45-8:15 nucleic acid sampling site in Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection46:

November 24, 11:00-11:10, Weiyang Road Urban Construction Bureau, Chencang District, China Post Bank, 11:14-11:20, Xiaosong Roasted Rice Shop next door to Weiyang Road Urban Construction Bureau, Chencang District, 21:00-21:20, Chencang Nursing class downstairs of Honest Man Supermarket, West Street, District;

November 25, 11:00-11:55, Hulutou, old Zhangjia, Fifth Avenue, Lianmeng Road, Jintai District; 13:30-14:00, Tianhui Store, Changxin Computer City, Huoju Road, Weibin District, 15:00-15 :30 Steel Structure Factory west of Vocational Education Center, Chencang Avenue, Chencang District;

On November 26, 21:00-21:20, the care class downstairs of the Honest Man Supermarket, West Street, Chencang District;

November 27, 12:46-12:55 Gengen Shuanggan Noodle Shop at the gate of Nanbao Village, Guozhen Street, Chencang District, 15:00-15:30 Deguangtang Clinic, south of the Pedestrian Street, Chencang District, 15:50-16 :00 Miaocha Beverage Shop, Pedestrian Street, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection47:

From November 24th to 27th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons48:

From November 24th to 27th, 14:00-16:30, Chencang Avenue, Chencang Avenue, Courtyard Square, Area C, Qianwei New City.

Asymptomatic infected persons49:

From November 25th to 27th, Group 10, Linger Village, Jiacun Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected persons 50:

From November 24th to 28th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 51:

From November 24th to 27th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 52:

November 25-26, 8:00-12:00 Qishan County Gaodian Hospital;

Asymptomatic infected person 53:

November 24-25, 7:00-18:00 Hanlin Huafu Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

Asymptomatic infected person 54:

November 24-27, 8:00-17:30 Sanyuan Clinic, Siyuan Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person55:

From 13:00 to 15:00 on November 24th, the street vegetable store in Qiaozhen, Chencang District;

November 26, 15:38-15:41, Hongshun Store, Linger Village, Jiacun Town, Chencang District;

On November 27, Group 10, Linger Village, Jiacun Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 56:

From November 25th to 28th, Lanfeng Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection57:

From 12:00 to 12:10 on November 25th, bonus store in Sanlian Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

November 26, 19:04-19:14, bonus store in Sanlian Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 58:

From November 24th to 27th, Xiji Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection59:

From November 24th to 28th, I did not go out at home.

