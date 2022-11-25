Home News Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement On November 24, Baoji City reported 41 cases of asymptomatic infection.
On November 24, Baoji City reported 41 cases of asymptomatic infections.

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-11-25 23:44
On November 24, 2022, Baoji City reported 41 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia (the province announced 632-672 local asymptomatic infections). The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infected person 1:

At 22:06 on November 19, take the high-speed rail G843 to Baoji South Station, and take a taxi from Baoji South Station to Building 3, Xiushuiju, Baoguang Road, Weibin District at 22:10;

November 20, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Xiushuiju Community, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 8:12-8:20 Home Inn Supermarket, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 8:30-9:00 Baoguang Road, Weibin District Xiangjiazhuang Market, 16:00-17:10, Building 8, Baoguang North District, Weibin District, 17:15-17:25, the deli meat shop at the entrance of Tiewu Market, Baoguang Road, Weibin District;

November 21, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Xiushuiju Community, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 10:00-10:15 Baoguang Hospital, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 10:40-11:45 Weibin District Building 8, Baoguang North District, 15:00-15:10 Baoguang Hospital, Baoguang Road, Weibin District;

November 22, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xiushuiju Community, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 10:10-10:20, 15:50-16:00 Baoguang Hospital, Baoguang Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 2:

November 20, 9:30-9:35 Nucleic acid sampling point in District B of Jiangyuan Huafu, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District, 12:30-18:00 Ahai Store, Zhongshan West Road, Jintai District;

On November 21, 8:50-9:00 nucleic acid sampling site in Lily Huacheng Community, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District, and Ahai Store, Zhongshan West Road, Jintai District, 12:30-18:00.

Asymptomatic infected person 3:

Take the K368 train from other provinces to Baoji Railway Station at 8:58 on November 21, take the nucleic acid sampling point at the exit of Baoji Railway Station from 9:03 to 9:10, and take Didi Taxi (Shaanxi C8Y883) from 9:15 to 10:00 Go to Group 1 of Fengjiayuan Village, Shennong Town, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 4:

From November 19th to 22nd, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 5:

At 9:00 on November 21, I took the K368 train from other provinces to Baoji Railway Station, and the special train point-to-point closed-loop transfer to Shaanxi Province Ziqiang Secondary Professional School, Dongguan Street Science and Technology Industrial Park, Chencang District, for isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 6:

November 20, 7:35-8:10 Shanjiusha Ximen Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:20-8:30 Xiji Food City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21st-23rd, 8:00-18:00 Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 9:30 to 9:40 on November 23, nucleic acid sampling site in Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 7:

November 19, 7:30-7:50 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:06-8:50 Qishan County Maternal and Child Health Hospital, 13:00-16:30 Gucheng Square, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 20, 10:00-12:30 Gaodian Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 10:00-10:30 Qishan County Caijiapo Town Gas Company;

November 23, 8:40-8:45 Qishan County Maternal and Child Health Hospital nucleic acid sampling site, 9:00-14:40 Group 5, Nanying Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County, 15:00-16:00 Zaolin Town, Qishan County Xing Temple Village.

Asymptomatic infected person 8:

November 16-18, 6:40-7:10 Pick-up point for Xixing Kindergarten students at the entrance of Xisan Shopping Plaza Xisan Road Store, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 16:00-16:40 Xisan Road Store, Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Xixing Kindergarten student pick-up point at the gate;

November 19, 9:00-16:00 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Fuyuecheng Supermarket, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 19:00-19:30;

November 20, 9:00-14:00 Weihe Beach, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 14:20-15:00 Trust-Mart Supermarket, Gaodian County, Qishan County, 15:00-15:20 Fertilizer store next to the Trust-Mart Supermarket, Gaodian County, Qishan County;

November 21st, 6:40-7:10 Pick-up point for Xixing Kindergarten students at the gate of Xisan Road, Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 7:30-8:00 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10:10- 10:40 Qishan Rural Commercial Bank, Renmin Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10:45-11:10 Mobile store 40 meters west of Qishan Rural Commercial Bank, Renmin Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 11:15-11:25 Hua, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Public toilet on the east side of Lian Timber Company, 11:30-15:30 Weihe Beach, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 16:00-16:40 Xixing Kindergarten student pick-up point at the entrance of Xisan Road, Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 8:30-8:40 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 16:00-16:40 Pick-up point for Xixing Kindergarten students at the entrance of Xisan Road, Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 9:

From November 19th to 23rd, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 8:15 to 8:25 on November 23, nucleic acid sampling site in Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons10:

November 19, 11:20-12:15 Century Trust-Mart Shopping Plaza at the intersection of Shanqi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 20th to 22nd, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 8:40 to 8:50 on November 23, the nucleic acid sampling point of group 3 in Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 11:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 4 of Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 14:20-14:40 Qishan Rural Commercial Bank Automobile Industrial Park Branch, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 12:

From November 18th to 21st, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 9:00-10:00, Baijia Supermarket and Gaodian Market Curtain Sales Stalls in Wuzhangyuan Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 8:15 to 8:25 on November 23, the nucleic acid sampling site of Pu’an Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 13:

November 19, 9:00-9:30 at the gate of Shanjiu Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 9:40-10:20 Shaximen Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

At 9:00 on November 20, Shaximen Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 6:00-6:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 9:00-9:40 Shaximen Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 22nd to 23rd, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons14:

November 18, 8:00-17:00 Construction site of the basement of Hanlin Huafu Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 17:10-17:20 Huifeng Fresh Supermarket, East 2nd Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 19th-21st, 8:00-17:30 Basement construction site of Hanlin Huafu Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 8:00-12:00 Construction site of the basement of Hanlin Huafu Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 13:21-14:40 Pu’an Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 15:00-16:00 Three Group 3 of Daoling Village;

November 23rd, 8:00-12:00, the basement construction site of Hanlin Huafu Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 15:

November 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 13:00-14:00 Small garden near the entrance of No. 3, 1st Floor, Unit 5, Building 202, Old Factory of Shaanxi Cotton No. 9 Factory;

On November 23, Qishan Maternal and Child Health Hospital.

Asymptomatic infected person 16:

November 19, 7:30-7:50 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:06-8:50 Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Qishan County, 13:00-16:30, Gucheng Square, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 20, 10:00-12:30 Gaodian Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 10:00-10:30 Qishan County Caijiapo Town Gas Company;

November 23, 8:40-8:50 Nucleic acid sampling site of Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Qishan County, 9:00-14:40 Group 5 of Nanying Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County, 15:00-16:00 Zaolin Town, Qishan County Xing Temple Village.

Asymptomatic infected person 17:

November 19, 7:10-7:20 Nucleic acid sampling site, Zhongshan West Road, Xinwei Lane, Jintai District, 7:30-24:00, No. 69 Changqing Road, Jintai District;

November 20, 7:00-7:10 Nucleic acid sampling site, Xinwei Lane, Zhongshan West Road, Jintai District, 7:20-18:00 Courtyard No. 69, Changqing Road, Jintai District, 18:20-18:40 Weibin District Baoji Bus Station (West Station), 20:40-24:00 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

November 21, 7:30-12:00, 13:40-18:00 Shanjiu Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:10-13:30 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 7:30-12:00, 13:40-18:00 Shanjiu Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:10-13:30 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23rd, 7:45-7:55 Nucleic acid sampling site of Songjiayao Group 5, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:00-24:00 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 18:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:50-7:52 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 19:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 9, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 20:

November 18, 7:30-18:30 Shanjiu School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21st and November 23rd, 7:30-18:30 Shanjiu School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:15-7:25 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 21:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 19, 8:00-8:20 Nucleic acid sampling point at the gate of Shanjiu Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:30-10:00 Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Qishan County;

November 23, 7:00-7:20 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 7:30-7:35 Old seller noodle shop at the west gate of Shanjiu Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 16:00-16:20 Qishan Nucleic acid sampling point in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, County.

Asymptomatic infected person 22:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:20-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 23:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 1 of Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 8:48 Nucleic acid sampling site in Hongxing Village Square, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 15:00-15:20 Repair Department of Hongxing Village Brigade, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 15:40-15:50 Baijia Street, Wuzhangyuan Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County supermarket.

Asymptomatic infected person 24:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 25:

November 20, 7:11-7:20 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xinfu Road East Community, Jintai District;

November 21, 8:13-8:30 Community nucleic acid sampling site on Jinling East Road, Jintai District, 10:30-11:00 Baoji Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, 8:40-10:00, 14:00-18:00 Gold Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company, Baoshi Road, Taiwan District;

November 22, 7:24-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling site on Weigong Road, Weibin District, 8:00-9:00 Baoji People’s Hospital, 14:30-15:30 Jintai Hospital, 9:30-12: 00, 15:00-18:00 Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company, Baoshi Road, Jintai District;

November 23, 7:20-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling site of water company on Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 8:30-9:30 Baoji Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, 9:50-12:00 Baoji Tianjian, Baoshi Road, Jintai District Pharmaceutical companies, 14:00-16:00 Gaoxin Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Second People’s Hospital of Baoji City.

Asymptomatic infected person 26:

November 21, 9:55-10:00 Pancake and fruit stall at the intersection of the middle section of Hanzhong Road, Weibin District; 1st Road Snack Street, 20:30-20:40 Mingchuang Premium Store, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 20:46 Luolisi Store 3, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 20:57 Minghui Snack Street, Jinger Road, Weibin District Nianfen Baoji store;

November 22, 14:30-14:40 Jiansheng Pharmacy, Jinger Road, Weibin District, and Weiyi Fruit Supermarket, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 14:40-14:50.

Asymptomatic infected person 27:

At 19:00 on November 21, self-driving (new AH66**) from other provinces arrived at the Baoji South Exit of Yinkun Expressway, and the point-to-point closed-loop transfer was carried out to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 28:

From November 20th to 23rd, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons 29:

November 19, 10:30-24:00 Group 4, South Village, Diaowei Town, Chencang District;

November 20, 7:55-8:00 Nucleic acid sampling site of Group 4, Nancun Village, Diaowei Town, Chencang District, 9:00-12:00 Building 1, Fengming City Garden Community, Xiyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:10-13 :30 “Fish and You Together” Restaurant (Fenghuang West Road Branch) next to the post office opposite to Dasen Square, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21-22 7:40-11:40, 13:40-18:20 Shanjiu Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 12:05-13:25 No. 1, Fengming City Garden Community, West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County building;

November 23, 7:05-7:12 Nucleic acid sampling point in Fengming City Garden Community, West 1st Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 30:

November 20, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Xiushuiju Community, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 17:20-17:30 Vermicelli stall next to the fifth market of Baoguang Road, Weibin District;

From 8:00 to 8:10 on November 21st and 22nd, nucleic acid sampling points in Xiushuiju Community, Baoguang Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 31:

November 21, 10:30-10:50, Yongsheng Antique City Advertising Company, Juyi Square, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 17:00-17:20, Qianhui Trading Co., Building No. 3, Juyi Square, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 19:20-20:14 Weibin District Jingyi Road 101 Snack Street, 20:40-20:45 Weibin District Jingyi Road Shaobing stalls.

At 10:14 on November 22, Liuyang Shop, Jinling Pedestrian Street, Weibin District, and at 14:51, every day convenience supermarket chain store (Juyi Plaza store) on Jinger Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 32:

November 20th, 8:30-8:40 Nucleic acid sampling point at the square of Petroleum Dongshan Community, Baoshi Road, Jintai District;

November 22, 9:15-9:25 Nucleic acid sampling point at the square of Petroleum Dongshan Community, Baoshi Road, Jintai District;

November 23, 8:00-8:12 Nucleic acid sampling point in Taoyuan Community, Baoshi Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons33:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 7:10 to 7:15 on November 23, five groups of nucleic acid sampling points in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons34:

November 20th-22nd 5:40-10:00, 14:00-18:30 East Cross of Susi Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County-Beside the North Horse Road of Kongming Wholesale Market, 10:00-10:20 Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Nucleic acid sampling point in Qixiang Garden Community, 10:30-13:50 Group 4, Gucheng Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 5:40-7:00, 8:00-10:30, 14:00-18:30 East Cross of Susi Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County-Beside the North Road of Kongming Wholesale Market, 7:00-7: 40 Nucleic acid sampling sites in Qixiang Garden Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10:30-13:50 Group 4, Gucheng Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons35:

From November 17th to 23rd, Group 8, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

8:30-9:00 on November 23, nucleic acid sampling site in Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 1:10-1:15 Nucleic acid sampling point in Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons36:

November 18, 18:30-20:30, Fengyi International Lixiang Prawn Shop, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 20, 13:50-15:30, “Eloquence Class” on the fourth floor of Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 15:30-15:50, B1, Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 19:10-19 :35 “Meimeimei Barbershop” (Phoenix Modern City Store) in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 18:25-18:30 Cainiao Post Station at the gate of Fenghuang Modern City Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:25-18:00 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 7:25-18:00 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 10:20-10:30 Nucleic acid sampling site in Qixiang Garden Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 7:25-18:00 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons37:

November 19, 8:05-8:10 Qishan Maternal and Child Health Hospital nucleic acid sampling site, 8:15-10:00 Qishan Maternal and Child Health Hospital, 12:00-12:24 Qishan County Caijiapo Town Times Tianjie Chuan Xiangqi Fragrant casserole shop;

November 20, 7:35-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling site of Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Qishan County, 12:00-13:00 Building 206, Shanjiu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 19:30-19:40 West of Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Sanlu Kiss Baby Store, 19:45-19:57 Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 6:39-6:47, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Ximen Biscuit Shop, Noodle Shop, and Hulatang Shop, and 9:35-9:37 Nucleic acid sampling point of Pu’an Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 7:38 to 7:41 on November 22, Qishan County Maternal and Child Health Hospital nucleic acid sampling site;

From 7:08 to 7:11 on November 23, five groups of nucleic acid sampling points in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons38:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 7:15 to 7:25 on November 23, five groups of nucleic acid sampling points in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons39:

November 19-22, 7:45-17:30 Qixing Chenguang Weaving Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:05-7:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 40:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:10-7:20 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 7:30-9:30 Shanjiu Ximen Vegetable Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons41:

November 21-22, 7:40-18:20 Caijiapo Shanjiu Primary School, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:00-7:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in the old area of ​​Wenxinyuan, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

