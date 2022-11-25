On November 24, Baoji City reported 41 cases of asymptomatic infections.



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-11-25 23:44

Views:

On November 24, 2022, Baoji City reported 41 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia (the province announced 632-672 local asymptomatic infections). The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infected person 1:

At 22:06 on November 19, take the high-speed rail G843 to Baoji South Station, and take a taxi from Baoji South Station to Building 3, Xiushuiju, Baoguang Road, Weibin District at 22:10;

November 20, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Xiushuiju Community, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 8:12-8:20 Home Inn Supermarket, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 8:30-9:00 Baoguang Road, Weibin District Xiangjiazhuang Market, 16:00-17:10, Building 8, Baoguang North District, Weibin District, 17:15-17:25, the deli meat shop at the entrance of Tiewu Market, Baoguang Road, Weibin District;

November 21, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Xiushuiju Community, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 10:00-10:15 Baoguang Hospital, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 10:40-11:45 Weibin District Building 8, Baoguang North District, 15:00-15:10 Baoguang Hospital, Baoguang Road, Weibin District;

November 22, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xiushuiju Community, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 10:10-10:20, 15:50-16:00 Baoguang Hospital, Baoguang Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 2:

November 20, 9:30-9:35 Nucleic acid sampling point in District B of Jiangyuan Huafu, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District, 12:30-18:00 Ahai Store, Zhongshan West Road, Jintai District;

On November 21, 8:50-9:00 nucleic acid sampling site in Lily Huacheng Community, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District, and Ahai Store, Zhongshan West Road, Jintai District, 12:30-18:00.

Asymptomatic infected person 3:

Take the K368 train from other provinces to Baoji Railway Station at 8:58 on November 21, take the nucleic acid sampling point at the exit of Baoji Railway Station from 9:03 to 9:10, and take Didi Taxi (Shaanxi C8Y883) from 9:15 to 10:00 Go to Group 1 of Fengjiayuan Village, Shennong Town, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 4:

From November 19th to 22nd, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 5:

At 9:00 on November 21, I took the K368 train from other provinces to Baoji Railway Station, and the special train point-to-point closed-loop transfer to Shaanxi Province Ziqiang Secondary Professional School, Dongguan Street Science and Technology Industrial Park, Chencang District, for isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 6:

November 20, 7:35-8:10 Shanjiusha Ximen Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:20-8:30 Xiji Food City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21st-23rd, 8:00-18:00 Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 9:30 to 9:40 on November 23, nucleic acid sampling site in Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 7:

November 19, 7:30-7:50 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:06-8:50 Qishan County Maternal and Child Health Hospital, 13:00-16:30 Gucheng Square, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 20, 10:00-12:30 Gaodian Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 10:00-10:30 Qishan County Caijiapo Town Gas Company;

November 23, 8:40-8:45 Qishan County Maternal and Child Health Hospital nucleic acid sampling site, 9:00-14:40 Group 5, Nanying Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County, 15:00-16:00 Zaolin Town, Qishan County Xing Temple Village.

Asymptomatic infected person 8:

November 16-18, 6:40-7:10 Pick-up point for Xixing Kindergarten students at the entrance of Xisan Shopping Plaza Xisan Road Store, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 16:00-16:40 Xisan Road Store, Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Xixing Kindergarten student pick-up point at the gate;

November 19, 9:00-16:00 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Fuyuecheng Supermarket, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 19:00-19:30;

November 20, 9:00-14:00 Weihe Beach, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 14:20-15:00 Trust-Mart Supermarket, Gaodian County, Qishan County, 15:00-15:20 Fertilizer store next to the Trust-Mart Supermarket, Gaodian County, Qishan County;

November 21st, 6:40-7:10 Pick-up point for Xixing Kindergarten students at the gate of Xisan Road, Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 7:30-8:00 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10:10- 10:40 Qishan Rural Commercial Bank, Renmin Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10:45-11:10 Mobile store 40 meters west of Qishan Rural Commercial Bank, Renmin Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 11:15-11:25 Hua, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Public toilet on the east side of Lian Timber Company, 11:30-15:30 Weihe Beach, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 16:00-16:40 Xixing Kindergarten student pick-up point at the entrance of Xisan Road, Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 8:30-8:40 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 16:00-16:40 Pick-up point for Xixing Kindergarten students at the entrance of Xisan Road, Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 9:

From November 19th to 23rd, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 8:15 to 8:25 on November 23, nucleic acid sampling site in Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons10:

November 19, 11:20-12:15 Century Trust-Mart Shopping Plaza at the intersection of Shanqi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 20th to 22nd, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 8:40 to 8:50 on November 23, the nucleic acid sampling point of group 3 in Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 11:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 4 of Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 14:20-14:40 Qishan Rural Commercial Bank Automobile Industrial Park Branch, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 12:

From November 18th to 21st, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 9:00-10:00, Baijia Supermarket and Gaodian Market Curtain Sales Stalls in Wuzhangyuan Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 8:15 to 8:25 on November 23, the nucleic acid sampling site of Pu’an Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 13:

November 19, 9:00-9:30 at the gate of Shanjiu Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 9:40-10:20 Shaximen Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

At 9:00 on November 20, Shaximen Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 6:00-6:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 9:00-9:40 Shaximen Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 22nd to 23rd, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons14:

November 18, 8:00-17:00 Construction site of the basement of Hanlin Huafu Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 17:10-17:20 Huifeng Fresh Supermarket, East 2nd Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 19th-21st, 8:00-17:30 Basement construction site of Hanlin Huafu Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 8:00-12:00 Construction site of the basement of Hanlin Huafu Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 13:21-14:40 Pu’an Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 15:00-16:00 Three Group 3 of Daoling Village;

November 23rd, 8:00-12:00, the basement construction site of Hanlin Huafu Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 15:

November 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 13:00-14:00 Small garden near the entrance of No. 3, 1st Floor, Unit 5, Building 202, Old Factory of Shaanxi Cotton No. 9 Factory;

On November 23, Qishan Maternal and Child Health Hospital.

Asymptomatic infected person 16:

November 19, 7:30-7:50 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:06-8:50 Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Qishan County, 13:00-16:30, Gucheng Square, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 20, 10:00-12:30 Gaodian Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 10:00-10:30 Qishan County Caijiapo Town Gas Company;

November 23, 8:40-8:50 Nucleic acid sampling site of Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Qishan County, 9:00-14:40 Group 5 of Nanying Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County, 15:00-16:00 Zaolin Town, Qishan County Xing Temple Village.

Asymptomatic infected person 17:

November 19, 7:10-7:20 Nucleic acid sampling site, Zhongshan West Road, Xinwei Lane, Jintai District, 7:30-24:00, No. 69 Changqing Road, Jintai District;

November 20, 7:00-7:10 Nucleic acid sampling site, Xinwei Lane, Zhongshan West Road, Jintai District, 7:20-18:00 Courtyard No. 69, Changqing Road, Jintai District, 18:20-18:40 Weibin District Baoji Bus Station (West Station), 20:40-24:00 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

November 21, 7:30-12:00, 13:40-18:00 Shanjiu Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:10-13:30 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 7:30-12:00, 13:40-18:00 Shanjiu Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:10-13:30 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23rd, 7:45-7:55 Nucleic acid sampling site of Songjiayao Group 5, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:00-24:00 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 18:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:50-7:52 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 19:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 9, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 20:

November 18, 7:30-18:30 Shanjiu School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21st and November 23rd, 7:30-18:30 Shanjiu School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:15-7:25 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 21:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 19, 8:00-8:20 Nucleic acid sampling point at the gate of Shanjiu Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:30-10:00 Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Qishan County;

November 23, 7:00-7:20 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 7:30-7:35 Old seller noodle shop at the west gate of Shanjiu Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 16:00-16:20 Qishan Nucleic acid sampling point in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, County.

Asymptomatic infected person 22:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:20-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 23:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 1 of Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 8:48 Nucleic acid sampling site in Hongxing Village Square, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 15:00-15:20 Repair Department of Hongxing Village Brigade, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 15:40-15:50 Baijia Street, Wuzhangyuan Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County supermarket.

Asymptomatic infected person 24:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 25:

November 20, 7:11-7:20 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xinfu Road East Community, Jintai District;

November 21, 8:13-8:30 Community nucleic acid sampling site on Jinling East Road, Jintai District, 10:30-11:00 Baoji Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, 8:40-10:00, 14:00-18:00 Gold Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company, Baoshi Road, Taiwan District;

November 22, 7:24-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling site on Weigong Road, Weibin District, 8:00-9:00 Baoji People’s Hospital, 14:30-15:30 Jintai Hospital, 9:30-12: 00, 15:00-18:00 Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company, Baoshi Road, Jintai District;

November 23, 7:20-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling site of water company on Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 8:30-9:30 Baoji Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, 9:50-12:00 Baoji Tianjian, Baoshi Road, Jintai District Pharmaceutical companies, 14:00-16:00 Gaoxin Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Second People’s Hospital of Baoji City.

Asymptomatic infected person 26:

November 21, 9:55-10:00 Pancake and fruit stall at the intersection of the middle section of Hanzhong Road, Weibin District; 1st Road Snack Street, 20:30-20:40 Mingchuang Premium Store, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 20:46 Luolisi Store 3, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 20:57 Minghui Snack Street, Jinger Road, Weibin District Nianfen Baoji store;

November 22, 14:30-14:40 Jiansheng Pharmacy, Jinger Road, Weibin District, and Weiyi Fruit Supermarket, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 14:40-14:50.

Asymptomatic infected person 27:

At 19:00 on November 21, self-driving (new AH66**) from other provinces arrived at the Baoji South Exit of Yinkun Expressway, and the point-to-point closed-loop transfer was carried out to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 28:

From November 20th to 23rd, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons 29:

November 19, 10:30-24:00 Group 4, South Village, Diaowei Town, Chencang District;

November 20, 7:55-8:00 Nucleic acid sampling site of Group 4, Nancun Village, Diaowei Town, Chencang District, 9:00-12:00 Building 1, Fengming City Garden Community, Xiyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:10-13 :30 “Fish and You Together” Restaurant (Fenghuang West Road Branch) next to the post office opposite to Dasen Square, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21-22 7:40-11:40, 13:40-18:20 Shanjiu Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 12:05-13:25 No. 1, Fengming City Garden Community, West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County building;

November 23, 7:05-7:12 Nucleic acid sampling point in Fengming City Garden Community, West 1st Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 30:

November 20, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Xiushuiju Community, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 17:20-17:30 Vermicelli stall next to the fifth market of Baoguang Road, Weibin District;

From 8:00 to 8:10 on November 21st and 22nd, nucleic acid sampling points in Xiushuiju Community, Baoguang Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 31:

November 21, 10:30-10:50, Yongsheng Antique City Advertising Company, Juyi Square, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 17:00-17:20, Qianhui Trading Co., Building No. 3, Juyi Square, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 19:20-20:14 Weibin District Jingyi Road 101 Snack Street, 20:40-20:45 Weibin District Jingyi Road Shaobing stalls.

At 10:14 on November 22, Liuyang Shop, Jinling Pedestrian Street, Weibin District, and at 14:51, every day convenience supermarket chain store (Juyi Plaza store) on Jinger Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 32:

November 20th, 8:30-8:40 Nucleic acid sampling point at the square of Petroleum Dongshan Community, Baoshi Road, Jintai District;

November 22, 9:15-9:25 Nucleic acid sampling point at the square of Petroleum Dongshan Community, Baoshi Road, Jintai District;

November 23, 8:00-8:12 Nucleic acid sampling point in Taoyuan Community, Baoshi Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons33:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 7:10 to 7:15 on November 23, five groups of nucleic acid sampling points in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons34:

November 20th-22nd 5:40-10:00, 14:00-18:30 East Cross of Susi Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County-Beside the North Horse Road of Kongming Wholesale Market, 10:00-10:20 Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Nucleic acid sampling point in Qixiang Garden Community, 10:30-13:50 Group 4, Gucheng Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 5:40-7:00, 8:00-10:30, 14:00-18:30 East Cross of Susi Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County-Beside the North Road of Kongming Wholesale Market, 7:00-7: 40 Nucleic acid sampling sites in Qixiang Garden Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10:30-13:50 Group 4, Gucheng Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons35:

From November 17th to 23rd, Group 8, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

8:30-9:00 on November 23, nucleic acid sampling site in Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 1:10-1:15 Nucleic acid sampling point in Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons36:

November 18, 18:30-20:30, Fengyi International Lixiang Prawn Shop, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 20, 13:50-15:30, “Eloquence Class” on the fourth floor of Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 15:30-15:50, B1, Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 19:10-19 :35 “Meimeimei Barbershop” (Phoenix Modern City Store) in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 18:25-18:30 Cainiao Post Station at the gate of Fenghuang Modern City Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:25-18:00 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 7:25-18:00 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 10:20-10:30 Nucleic acid sampling site in Qixiang Garden Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 7:25-18:00 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons37:

November 19, 8:05-8:10 Qishan Maternal and Child Health Hospital nucleic acid sampling site, 8:15-10:00 Qishan Maternal and Child Health Hospital, 12:00-12:24 Qishan County Caijiapo Town Times Tianjie Chuan Xiangqi Fragrant casserole shop;

November 20, 7:35-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling site of Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Qishan County, 12:00-13:00 Building 206, Shanjiu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 19:30-19:40 West of Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Sanlu Kiss Baby Store, 19:45-19:57 Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 6:39-6:47, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Ximen Biscuit Shop, Noodle Shop, and Hulatang Shop, and 9:35-9:37 Nucleic acid sampling point of Pu’an Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 7:38 to 7:41 on November 22, Qishan County Maternal and Child Health Hospital nucleic acid sampling site;

From 7:08 to 7:11 on November 23, five groups of nucleic acid sampling points in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons38:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 7:15 to 7:25 on November 23, five groups of nucleic acid sampling points in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons39:

November 19-22, 7:45-17:30 Qixing Chenguang Weaving Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:05-7:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 40:

From November 19th to 23rd, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:10-7:20 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 7:30-9:30 Shanjiu Ximen Vegetable Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons41:

November 21-22, 7:40-18:20 Caijiapo Shanjiu Primary School, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:00-7:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in the old area of ​​Wenxinyuan, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.