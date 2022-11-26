Home News Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement On November 25, Baoji City reported 52 cases of asymptomatic infections.
Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Notice Announcement On November 25, Baoji City reported 52 cases of asymptomatic infections.

On November 25, Baoji City reported 52 cases of asymptomatic infections.

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-11-26 23:53
On November 25, 2022, Baoji City reported 52 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia (the province announced 648-699 local asymptomatic infections). The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infected person 1:

From November 20th to 24th, Xiji Family Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 2:

From November 19th to 24th, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

16:40-17:00, November 20, Kangtai Pharmacy near the railway station in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 8:38-8:50 Group 3, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 3:

From November 20th to 24th, Group 4 of Gucheng Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 19th to 23rd, 8:00-17:30, underground parking lot of Kunlang Hotel next to Hanlin Huafu, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 18:00-18:30 Ximen Pharmacy, Huayu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 14:00-14:30, the supermarket downstairs in Jintaicheng Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

Asymptomatic infected person 4:

On November 24, Beixing Village, Huangniupu Town, Fengxian County.

Asymptomatic infected person 5:

From November 20th to 24th, Lianhuo Expressway Yangping Service Area.

Asymptomatic infected person 6:

From November 21st to 23rd, 7:30-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling point of the Village Committee of Yesi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

On November 24, the restaurant in Yangping Service Area of ​​Lianhuo Expressway.

Asymptomatic infection 7:

November 21st, 9:00-9:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Zone D, Xuanyuan Shengshi Phase 2, Xinfu Road, Jintai District, 14:30-14:50 Xiaoguo Biscuit Shop, Baoping Road, Jintai District, 18:30- 21:40 Huoju Road, Weibin District, a spoonful of oil husband and wife lung slice shop;

November 22, 8:40-8:50 Nucleic acid sampling site in Zone D, Xuanyuan Shengshi Phase 2, Xinfu Road, Jintai District, 9:30-9:50 Take bus No. 43 (Shennong Bridge North Station-Shibahe Street Station ), 15:00-16:10 Antique City of Juyi Square, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 16:40-16:53 Vipshop Retail Store, Sun City, Weibin District, 18:15-20:54 Baotou, Jintai District Fululi Factory Changlao Hot Pot;

November 23rd, 9:00-9:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Area D of Xuanyuan Shengshi Phase 2, Xinfu Road, Jintai District, 11:42-13:40 Chaozhou Hotel, Guangyuan Road, Weibin District, 13:45-15: 25 Jiannong Sports Store, Gongyuan Road, Weibin District, 16:50-17:30 Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 19:10-19:20 “Honglei Dry Goods” stall near Xuanyuan Shengshi Phase 2, Xinfu Road, Jintai District ;

November 24th, 8:50-9:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Zone D, Xuanyuan Shengshi Phase 2, Xinfu Road, Jintai District, 12:00-13:40 Group 1, Qianchuan Village, Chengguan Town, Qianyang County, 14:00-15 :00 Qianyang County Taxation Bureau Chengguan Branch (opposite the former Chengguan Police Station), 15:00-16:40 Fuwanjia Commercial Bank near Fengfang River, Qianyang County, 17:20-17:50 Qianyang County Yuhaoyuan Commercial Bank ( Opposite to Juxiangyuan Hotel on Shifang Street), 17:50-19:30 Meal at Juxiangyuan Restaurant, Pingjiangying, Qianyang County, 19:30-20:00 Yijia Supermarket, Qianyang County (next to Juxiangyuan Hotel, Shifang Street ).

Asymptomatic infected person 8:

November 21, 8:10-8:15 Nucleic acid sampling site of Majia Town Health Center, Meixian County, 8:20-14:00 Shaanxi Yongchang Wine Co., Ltd., Changxing Town, Meixian County, 14:00-7:00 the next day 00 Group 1, Chequan Village, Changxing Town, Mei County;

November 22, 8:00-14:00, Shaanxi Yongchang Liquor Co., Ltd., Changxing Town, Meixian County, Group 1, Chequan Village, Changxing Town, Meixian County, 14:10-7:00 the next day;

November 23, 15:32-15:34 Nucleic acid sampling point of Chequan Village Committee, Changxing Town, Meixian County;

November 24, 16:21-16:23 Nucleic acid sampling site of Chequan Village Committee, Changxing Town, Meixian County.

Asymptomatic infected person 9:

From November 20th to 24th, Group 3 of Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Meixian County;

Nucleic acid sampling site in Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Meixian County, 15:10-15:15, November 23rd and 24th.

Asymptomatic infected persons10:

On November 20, Group 7 of Qixi Village, Qi Town, Meixian County;

November 21, 16:35-16:55 Nucleic acid sampling point on the west side of Jiangmei Road, Qixi Village, Qi Town, Meixian County;

November 22, 6:30-9:30 Group 7, Qixi Village, Qi Town, Mei County, Group 3, Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Mei County, 9:40-13:00, Qixi Village, Qi Town, Mei County, 13:10-14:20 Group 7, 14:30-17:00 Xindu Shopping Plaza, Qi Town, Mei County, and Group 3, Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Mei County at 17:10;

November 23, 8:30 Group 7, Qixi Village, Qi Town, Meixian County, 13:40-14:00 Kangning Pharmacy, Qi Town, Meixian County, 14:02-14:15 Spicy Noodle Shop, Qi Town, Meixian County, 14:18 -14:25 Tiantian fresh pastry shop, Qi Town, Meixian County; 14:30-17:40 Group 7, Qixi Village, Qi Town, Meixian County; 17:50-23:59 Group 3, Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Meixian County;

November 24, 8:30-15:40 Group 7 of Qixi Village, Qi Town, Meixian County, 15:50-15:55 Nucleic acid sampling point of Qixi Village, Qi Town, Meixian County.

Asymptomatic infected person 11:

At 18:30 on November 24, I drove from other provinces (Hebei B6Z6**) and returned to Cuimu Town, Linyou County, and then transferred to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 12:

November 19, 11:00-13:00, 15:10-18:30 Canteen of Xingsheng Textile Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 20th, 10:30-12:00 Weiwu Street Dance Class, 4th Floor, Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:10-13:10, 16:35-18:30 Xingsheng Textile Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Canteen, 14:00-16:30 Colorful Fish Art Class, Xisi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21st-22nd 7:50-18:10 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 18:15-18:30 Canteen of Xingsheng Textile Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:00-7:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Wenxinyuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 11:00-13:10, 15:00-19:25 Canteen of Xingsheng Textile Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection13:

17:10-17:15, November 20th, Zhaojia Village Youlin Store, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 21st to 22nd, Qishan County Caijiapo Senior Middle School.

Asymptomatic infected persons14:

November 21-24 Qishan County Caijiapo Senior High School.

Asymptomatic infected person 15:

November 20th, 19:50-20:07, Guangzhou Intestine Roll Shop, Fengyi International Snack Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 7:10-7:12, Tangtang House, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County (east side of Jingtai Community), 7:25-21:20, Caijiapo Senior Middle School, Qishan County;

November 22, 7:35-7:40 A noodle shop on Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County (east side of Jingtai Community), 7:40-7:44 Laotaimen Steamed Bun Shop on Dongyi Road, 7:50-22:00 Qishan County Caijiapo High School.

Asymptomatic infected person 16:

From November 21st to 22nd, Qishan County Caijiapo Senior Middle School.

Asymptomatic infected person 17:

November 20-24, Group 1, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

Asymptomatic infected person 18:

From November 10th to 24th, Group 1 of Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town.

Asymptomatic infected person 19:

November 21-24, Group 1, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 20:

November 21-24, Group 1, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 21:

November 21, 8:30-9:00 Caojia nucleic acid sampling site, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 9:10-13:00 Group 1, Hongxing Village, Wuzhangyuan, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

8:30-9:00, November 22, Nucleic acid sampling points of Group 3, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23rd, 8:10-8:40 Nucleic acid sampling points of group 3 in Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 22:

From November 22nd to 24th, Group 9, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 23:

November 21-23 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 9:00-10:00 Ximen Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 24:

From November 21st to 24th, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 25:

November 20-21, Group 1, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:30-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling site in Jintai Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:00-10:00 Womei Supermarket at the gate of Jintai Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10:10-11:00 Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Gaodian Common People’s Drugstore, 11:30-12:30 Cross face-changing shop in the south of Zhuge Liang Temple, Wuxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 26:

November 21, 0:00-16:00 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Chenguang Textile Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 16:10-1:00 the next day;

November 22, 1:00-16:00 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Chenguang Textile Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 16:10-1:00 the next day;

November 23, 1:00-7:00, 9:00-24:00 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 7:10-7:20 Nucleic acid sampling site, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:00-9 :00 Chenguang Textile Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 27:

From November 20th to 23rd, 8:00-14:00 Chenguang Textile Co., Ltd., Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 28:

From November 21st to 24th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons 29:

November 23rd, 8:00-8:14 Nucleic acid sampling points of Group 3, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 30:

November 20-23 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:30-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 31:

From November 21st to 24th, Group 1 of Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 32:

November 21st-23rd 7:00-12:00, 17:00-18:00 fixed meat stalls (night market stalls) in Gaodian Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 21st to 24th, Longhu Hot Spring Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons33:

November 21-22, Shanjiu School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 21st to 24th, Building 3, Jingtai Huadu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 9:00-9:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Jingtaihuadu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons34:

From November 20th to 24th, the North Group of Jiajia Village, Zaolin Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons35:

November 21, 17:30-18:30, Yingfeng Grain Purchase Store, Guowang Town, Fengxiang District, and 19:07-19:40, Big Meat Restaurant, Muyi Street, Chencang District;

From 22:30 on November 22 to 24:00 the next day, Fenghuang District, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 14:30-15:20 Nucleic acid sampling site of Jinfeng District, Fengming East Road, Fengming Town, Qishan County, Qishan County Hospital, 15:20-16:40, 21:00-21:40.

Asymptomatic infected persons36:

November 22-23, 7:25-17:00 Fifth Village Central Primary School, Shoushan Town, Mei County, 17:10-24:00 Group 9, Wangqi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling point of Group 9 in Wangqi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:15-24:00 Group 9 of Wangqi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons37:

November 20, 0:00-14:30, Building 1, Baocheng Community, Qingjiang Road, Weibin District, 16:00-24:00, Zhangjiayao Group, Pu Village, Pucun Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 7:40-7:45 Nucleic acid sampling site in Pucun Town, Pucun Town, Qishan County, 16:00-19:20 Wangshang Group, Ximazhuang Village, Pucun Town, Qishan County, 19:30-20:00 Zhujia, Qishan County Supermarket in the southwest corner of Zhuangzhen Grand Cross;

November 23rd, 8:30-8:45 Supermarket in the southwest corner of Grand Cross, Zhujiazhuang Town, Qishan County;

Nucleic acid sampling site in Ximazhuang Village, Pucun Town, Qishan County, 12:55-13:05, November 24.

Asymptomatic infected persons38:

November 24, 13:00-13:10 Nucleic acid sampling point at the gate of the Health Center of Zhujiazhuang Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons39:

From November 21st to 25th, Group 2 of Jiaoliu Village, Qinghua Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 12:00-12:10 Shoe store downstairs in Duomeihui Supermarket, Qinghua Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 12:20-12:40 Wenxiang Hotel, South Street, Qinghua Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 40:

8:00-12:00, 14:00-18:00, November 21st-23rd, Qishan County Caijiapo Town Dongsi Road Dingchen Shangyuan project garage construction site;

From 19:30 on November 23 to 10:00 the next day, Changjia Group of Sanjia Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 10:10-10:20 Nantou Square, Sanjia Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County, 14:00-14:10 Nucleic acid sampling site of Yuanjia Group, Sanjia Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County, 14:15-24 the next day :00 Changjia Group, Sanjia Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons41:

November 22, 7:25-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling site in Xigou Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District, 8:00-17:30 Qixing Textile Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:30-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling site in Xigou Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District, 8:00-17:30 Qixing Textile Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 18:42-18:47 West of Yangping Town, Chencang District At the entrance of the Gou Village clinic, 21:15-19:25 nucleic acid sampling point in Xigou Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

November 24, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xigou Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection 42:

From November 21st to 25th, the third group of Wangqi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection43:

November 20-21, Group 1, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

7:30-16:30, November 22, Shaanxi Automobile No. 1 School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 23rd to 24th, Shaanxi Automobile Family Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons44:

From November 21st to 24th, Group 3 of Xixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 8:16-8:30 Nucleic acid sampling site in Xixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 14:15-14:35 Gaodian Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 8:19-8:35 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons45:

November 22, 7:00-16:00 Xixing Kindergarten, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 22nd to 24th, Group 1 of Xixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection46:

From November 21st to 25th, Group 3 of Xixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 10:40-11:40, Building 18, Jintai Economical Housing, Gaodian, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:00-17:00, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, beside the Weihe River (west of the gas pipeline);

November 22, 8:20-9:30, Building 18, Jintai Economical Housing, Gaodian, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:20-17:00, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, beside the Weihe River (west of the gas pipeline);

On November 23rd, 11:50-12:00 Zhaoshou Village, Zhaogong Town, Fufeng County, 12:00-12:27 Qiaotou Lamb Stew in Zhaoshou Village, Zhaogong Town, Fufeng County;

November 24, 17:00-17:18 Baixinjia Pharmacy, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection47:

November 21, 5:00-7:30, 18:00-23:00 Baoji Railway Station platform, 7:50-8:20 Nucleic acid sampling point of Minzu Garden Community, Qunzhong Road, Jintai District;

November 22-23, 5:00-7:30, 18:00-23:00 Baoji Railway Station platform, 7:50-8:20 Baoji Railway Station nucleic acid sampling;

November 24, 5:00-7:30 Baoji Railway Station platform, 7:50-8:20 Baoji Railway Station nucleic acid sampling point.

Asymptomatic infected persons48:

November 21, 9:20-9:30 Jintai District Industrial and Commercial Bank Douji Branch, 10:00-10:20 Weibin District Jinger Road Education Bookstore;

At 12:30 on November 24, take the D2567 train to Baoji South Station, 12:35-12:40 at the nucleic acid sampling point of Baoji South Station, and take a taxi (Shaanxi C3T362) from Baoji South Station to the gamecock at 12:48-13:08 Crossroads, 13:09-13:12 Jintai District Douji Crossroad Store, 13:13-13:25 Take a taxi (Shaanxi CT9625) from Jintai District Douji Crossroads to the locomotive complex at No. 24 Jinling Road, Jintai District .

Asymptomatic infected persons49:

November 21, 7:30-11:00 PICC P&C Jintai Branch, Guanghui Building, Administrative Avenue, Jintai District, 11:30-12:30 Xiguan Yuanyoucheng Auto Repair Factory, Jintai District, 12:35-12 :50 Hengrui Noodle Restaurant, Xiguan Street, Jintai District, 12:55-13:30 Qinji Community, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District, 14:40-15:00 Xiguan Yuanyoucheng Auto Repair Factory, Jintai District, 15:10- 18:00 PICC P&C Jintai Branch, Guanghui Building, Administrative Avenue, Jintai District;

November 22, 8:30-11:40 PICC P&C Jintai Branch Company, Guanghui Building, Administrative Avenue, Jintai District, 12:00-12:30 Jintai District Shengshi Plaza Shishang Fast Food, 14:00-15:40 PICC P&C Weibin Branch, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 16:00-17:20 PICC P&C Jintai Branch, Guanghui Building, Administrative Avenue, Jintai District, 17:30-18:20 Daqing Road, Jintai District Bi Auto Repair Shop, 19:25-19:30 Zhouqin Restaurant Store of Lingshijia Waijia in High-tech Zone, 20:00-24:00 Zuoan Xincheng Community in High-tech Zone;

November 23, 8:03-8:13, take the No. 54 bus (Gaoxin Hospital Station-Administration Center Station), 8:20-8:40 Kou Liping Snack Shop, the facade of Wanxiang Shangjin Community, Daqing Road, Jintai District, 13 :20-14:00 Fengmingchun Hotel, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 16:30-18:00 Jintai Branch of PICC, Guanghui Building, Administrative Avenue, Jintai District;

November 24, 8:05-8:15 Gaoxin Hospital Breakfast Car, 8:20-9:30 Jintai Branch of PICC P&C, Guanghui Building, Administrative Avenue, Jintai District, 10:00-10:20 Daqing, Jintai District Luhongyi Auto Repair Shop, 10:30-10:35 Qinyang Auto Repair Shop, Jufu Road, Weibin District, 12:00-12:05 Lottery Shop, Dongsan Road, Weibin District, 12:30-13:40 Weibin 14:00-15:00: 14:00-15:00 PetroChina Gas Station, Xinfu Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons 50:

November 21, 7:24-7:30 Nucleic acid sampling site at the south gate of Xuanyuan Shijia Phase 3, Lianmeng Road, Jintai District, 8:00-12:00 Wanfang Branch of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., 12:00 -12:30 at the gate of Wanfang Branch of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.;

November 22, 7:32-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling point at the south gate of Xuanyuan Shijia Phase 3, Lianmeng Road, Jintai District, 8:00-9:00 Wanfang Branch of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., 9:10 -11:00 Baoji People’s Hospital, 11:20-17:00 Wanfang Branch of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.;

November 23, 7:39-7:45 Nucleic acid sampling point at the south gate of Xuanyuan Shijia Phase 3 Community, Lianmeng Road, Jintai District, 8:00-12:00 Wanfang Branch of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., 14: 00-17:00 Wanfang Branch of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.;

From 9:10 to 9:15 on November 24, the nucleic acid sampling point at the South Gate of Phase 3 Community of Xuanyuan Shijia, Lianmeng Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 51:

From November 21st to November 25th, Group 5 of Caojiagou Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

November 23, 17:00-17:10 Vegetable shop next door to Credit Union, Tianwang Street, High-tech Zone, 17:15-17:20 “Two Yuan Shop” opposite Tianwang Square, Tianwang Street, High-tech Zone;

November 24, 19:30-19:40 Nucleic acid sampling point in Caojiagou Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infected person 52:

At 9:00 on November 22, take the K368 train from other provinces to Baoji Railway Station, 9:03-9:06 at the nucleic acid sampling point of Baoji Railway Station, and take a taxi from Baoji Railway Station to the Union Crossing at 9:10-9:30 Bus, 9:35-9:40 Tianfeng General Store, Guansen Road, Jintai District, 9:50-10:30 Take bus No. 15 (Baoji Freight East Station-Qianwei Xingcheng Station), 11:50-12:15 Xiaoping Noodle Shop, Lijiaya Market, Chencang District, 15:59-16:10 Sampling site of Baiyue Supermarket, Qianwei Star City, Chencang District, 16:18-16:21 Qianwei Store, Tianxiangfang, Qianwei Street, Chencang District, 16:25-16 :28 Tongtai Pharmaceutical Supermarket, Qianwei Street, Chencang District, 16:30-16:35 Authentic Anhydrous Cake Shop, Qianwei Street, Chencang District, 16:40-16:50, Jinxin Supermarket, Lijiaya Market, Chencang District;

November 23, 7:20-7:30 Nucleic acid sampling site in Qianwei Xingcheng low-rent housing community, Chencang District, 12:15-12:35 Xiaoping Noodle Restaurant, Lijiaya Market, Chencang District, 12:50-13:00 Lijiaya, Chencang District Market Dudu Convenience Store, 17:20-17:30 Pollution-free vegetable shop in Lijiaya Market, Chencang District;

November 24, 7:50-8:00 Nucleic acid sampling site in Qianwei Xingcheng low-rent housing community, Chencang District, 12:45-12:48 Tongtai Pharmaceutical Supermarket, Qianwei Street, Chencang District, 12:50-12:52 Chencang District Qianwei Store, Tianxiangfang, Qianwei Street, 12:58-13:20 Xiaoping Noodle Shop, Lijiaya Market, Chencang District, 15:20-15:25, 19:05-19:10, Dudu Convenience Store, Lijiaya Market, Chencang District;

From 9:30 to 9:35 on November 25, the nucleic acid sampling point of the low-rent housing community in Qianwei Xingcheng, Chencang District.

