On November 25, Baoji City reported 52 cases of asymptomatic infections.



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-11-26 23:53

On November 25, 2022, Baoji City reported 52 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia (the province announced 648-699 local asymptomatic infections). The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infected person 1:

From November 20th to 24th, Xiji Family Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 2:

From November 19th to 24th, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

16:40-17:00, November 20, Kangtai Pharmacy near the railway station in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 8:38-8:50 Group 3, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 3:

From November 20th to 24th, Group 4 of Gucheng Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 19th to 23rd, 8:00-17:30, underground parking lot of Kunlang Hotel next to Hanlin Huafu, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 18:00-18:30 Ximen Pharmacy, Huayu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 14:00-14:30, the supermarket downstairs in Jintaicheng Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

Asymptomatic infected person 4:

On November 24, Beixing Village, Huangniupu Town, Fengxian County.

Asymptomatic infected person 5:

From November 20th to 24th, Lianhuo Expressway Yangping Service Area.

Asymptomatic infected person 6:

From November 21st to 23rd, 7:30-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling point of the Village Committee of Yesi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

On November 24, the restaurant in Yangping Service Area of ​​Lianhuo Expressway.

Asymptomatic infection 7:

November 21st, 9:00-9:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Zone D, Xuanyuan Shengshi Phase 2, Xinfu Road, Jintai District, 14:30-14:50 Xiaoguo Biscuit Shop, Baoping Road, Jintai District, 18:30- 21:40 Huoju Road, Weibin District, a spoonful of oil husband and wife lung slice shop;

November 22, 8:40-8:50 Nucleic acid sampling site in Zone D, Xuanyuan Shengshi Phase 2, Xinfu Road, Jintai District, 9:30-9:50 Take bus No. 43 (Shennong Bridge North Station-Shibahe Street Station ), 15:00-16:10 Antique City of Juyi Square, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 16:40-16:53 Vipshop Retail Store, Sun City, Weibin District, 18:15-20:54 Baotou, Jintai District Fululi Factory Changlao Hot Pot;

November 23rd, 9:00-9:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Area D of Xuanyuan Shengshi Phase 2, Xinfu Road, Jintai District, 11:42-13:40 Chaozhou Hotel, Guangyuan Road, Weibin District, 13:45-15: 25 Jiannong Sports Store, Gongyuan Road, Weibin District, 16:50-17:30 Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 19:10-19:20 “Honglei Dry Goods” stall near Xuanyuan Shengshi Phase 2, Xinfu Road, Jintai District ;

November 24th, 8:50-9:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Zone D, Xuanyuan Shengshi Phase 2, Xinfu Road, Jintai District, 12:00-13:40 Group 1, Qianchuan Village, Chengguan Town, Qianyang County, 14:00-15 :00 Qianyang County Taxation Bureau Chengguan Branch (opposite the former Chengguan Police Station), 15:00-16:40 Fuwanjia Commercial Bank near Fengfang River, Qianyang County, 17:20-17:50 Qianyang County Yuhaoyuan Commercial Bank ( Opposite to Juxiangyuan Hotel on Shifang Street), 17:50-19:30 Meal at Juxiangyuan Restaurant, Pingjiangying, Qianyang County, 19:30-20:00 Yijia Supermarket, Qianyang County (next to Juxiangyuan Hotel, Shifang Street ).

Asymptomatic infected person 8:

November 21, 8:10-8:15 Nucleic acid sampling site of Majia Town Health Center, Meixian County, 8:20-14:00 Shaanxi Yongchang Wine Co., Ltd., Changxing Town, Meixian County, 14:00-7:00 the next day 00 Group 1, Chequan Village, Changxing Town, Mei County;

November 22, 8:00-14:00, Shaanxi Yongchang Liquor Co., Ltd., Changxing Town, Meixian County, Group 1, Chequan Village, Changxing Town, Meixian County, 14:10-7:00 the next day;

November 23, 15:32-15:34 Nucleic acid sampling point of Chequan Village Committee, Changxing Town, Meixian County;

November 24, 16:21-16:23 Nucleic acid sampling site of Chequan Village Committee, Changxing Town, Meixian County.

Asymptomatic infected person 9:

From November 20th to 24th, Group 3 of Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Meixian County;

Nucleic acid sampling site in Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Meixian County, 15:10-15:15, November 23rd and 24th.

Asymptomatic infected persons10:

On November 20, Group 7 of Qixi Village, Qi Town, Meixian County;

November 21, 16:35-16:55 Nucleic acid sampling point on the west side of Jiangmei Road, Qixi Village, Qi Town, Meixian County;

November 22, 6:30-9:30 Group 7, Qixi Village, Qi Town, Mei County, Group 3, Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Mei County, 9:40-13:00, Qixi Village, Qi Town, Mei County, 13:10-14:20 Group 7, 14:30-17:00 Xindu Shopping Plaza, Qi Town, Mei County, and Group 3, Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Mei County at 17:10;

November 23, 8:30 Group 7, Qixi Village, Qi Town, Meixian County, 13:40-14:00 Kangning Pharmacy, Qi Town, Meixian County, 14:02-14:15 Spicy Noodle Shop, Qi Town, Meixian County, 14:18 -14:25 Tiantian fresh pastry shop, Qi Town, Meixian County; 14:30-17:40 Group 7, Qixi Village, Qi Town, Meixian County; 17:50-23:59 Group 3, Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Meixian County;

November 24, 8:30-15:40 Group 7 of Qixi Village, Qi Town, Meixian County, 15:50-15:55 Nucleic acid sampling point of Qixi Village, Qi Town, Meixian County.

Asymptomatic infected person 11:

At 18:30 on November 24, I drove from other provinces (Hebei B6Z6**) and returned to Cuimu Town, Linyou County, and then transferred to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 12:

November 19, 11:00-13:00, 15:10-18:30 Canteen of Xingsheng Textile Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 20th, 10:30-12:00 Weiwu Street Dance Class, 4th Floor, Dasen Shopping Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:10-13:10, 16:35-18:30 Xingsheng Textile Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Canteen, 14:00-16:30 Colorful Fish Art Class, Xisi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21st-22nd 7:50-18:10 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 18:15-18:30 Canteen of Xingsheng Textile Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:00-7:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Wenxinyuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 11:00-13:10, 15:00-19:25 Canteen of Xingsheng Textile Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection13:

17:10-17:15, November 20th, Zhaojia Village Youlin Store, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 21st to 22nd, Qishan County Caijiapo Senior Middle School.

Asymptomatic infected persons14:

November 21-24 Qishan County Caijiapo Senior High School.

Asymptomatic infected person 15:

November 20th, 19:50-20:07, Guangzhou Intestine Roll Shop, Fengyi International Snack Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 7:10-7:12, Tangtang House, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County (east side of Jingtai Community), 7:25-21:20, Caijiapo Senior Middle School, Qishan County;

November 22, 7:35-7:40 A noodle shop on Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County (east side of Jingtai Community), 7:40-7:44 Laotaimen Steamed Bun Shop on Dongyi Road, 7:50-22:00 Qishan County Caijiapo High School.

Asymptomatic infected person 16:

From November 21st to 22nd, Qishan County Caijiapo Senior Middle School.

Asymptomatic infected person 17:

November 20-24, Group 1, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

Asymptomatic infected person 18:

From November 10th to 24th, Group 1 of Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town.

Asymptomatic infected person 19:

November 21-24, Group 1, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 20:

November 21-24, Group 1, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 21:

November 21, 8:30-9:00 Caojia nucleic acid sampling site, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 9:10-13:00 Group 1, Hongxing Village, Wuzhangyuan, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

8:30-9:00, November 22, Nucleic acid sampling points of Group 3, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23rd, 8:10-8:40 Nucleic acid sampling points of group 3 in Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 22:

From November 22nd to 24th, Group 9, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 23:

November 21-23 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 9:00-10:00 Ximen Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 24:

From November 21st to 24th, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 25:

November 20-21, Group 1, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:30-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling site in Jintai Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:00-10:00 Womei Supermarket at the gate of Jintai Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10:10-11:00 Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Gaodian Common People’s Drugstore, 11:30-12:30 Cross face-changing shop in the south of Zhuge Liang Temple, Wuxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 26:

November 21, 0:00-16:00 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Chenguang Textile Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 16:10-1:00 the next day;

November 22, 1:00-16:00 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Chenguang Textile Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 16:10-1:00 the next day;

November 23, 1:00-7:00, 9:00-24:00 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 7:10-7:20 Nucleic acid sampling site, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:00-9 :00 Chenguang Textile Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 27:

From November 20th to 23rd, 8:00-14:00 Chenguang Textile Co., Ltd., Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 28:

From November 21st to 24th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons 29:

November 23rd, 8:00-8:14 Nucleic acid sampling points of Group 3, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 30:

November 20-23 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:30-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling site in Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 31:

From November 21st to 24th, Group 1 of Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 32:

November 21st-23rd 7:00-12:00, 17:00-18:00 fixed meat stalls (night market stalls) in Gaodian Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 21st to 24th, Longhu Hot Spring Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons33:

November 21-22, Shanjiu School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 21st to 24th, Building 3, Jingtai Huadu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 9:00-9:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Jingtaihuadu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons34:

From November 20th to 24th, the North Group of Jiajia Village, Zaolin Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons35:

November 21, 17:30-18:30, Yingfeng Grain Purchase Store, Guowang Town, Fengxiang District, and 19:07-19:40, Big Meat Restaurant, Muyi Street, Chencang District;

From 22:30 on November 22 to 24:00 the next day, Fenghuang District, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 14:30-15:20 Nucleic acid sampling site of Jinfeng District, Fengming East Road, Fengming Town, Qishan County, Qishan County Hospital, 15:20-16:40, 21:00-21:40.

Asymptomatic infected persons36:

November 22-23, 7:25-17:00 Fifth Village Central Primary School, Shoushan Town, Mei County, 17:10-24:00 Group 9, Wangqi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling point of Group 9 in Wangqi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 8:15-24:00 Group 9 of Wangqi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons37:

November 20, 0:00-14:30, Building 1, Baocheng Community, Qingjiang Road, Weibin District, 16:00-24:00, Zhangjiayao Group, Pu Village, Pucun Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 7:40-7:45 Nucleic acid sampling site in Pucun Town, Pucun Town, Qishan County, 16:00-19:20 Wangshang Group, Ximazhuang Village, Pucun Town, Qishan County, 19:30-20:00 Zhujia, Qishan County Supermarket in the southwest corner of Zhuangzhen Grand Cross;

November 23rd, 8:30-8:45 Supermarket in the southwest corner of Grand Cross, Zhujiazhuang Town, Qishan County;

Nucleic acid sampling site in Ximazhuang Village, Pucun Town, Qishan County, 12:55-13:05, November 24.

Asymptomatic infected persons38:

November 24, 13:00-13:10 Nucleic acid sampling point at the gate of the Health Center of Zhujiazhuang Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons39:

From November 21st to 25th, Group 2 of Jiaoliu Village, Qinghua Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 12:00-12:10 Shoe store downstairs in Duomeihui Supermarket, Qinghua Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 12:20-12:40 Wenxiang Hotel, South Street, Qinghua Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 40:

8:00-12:00, 14:00-18:00, November 21st-23rd, Qishan County Caijiapo Town Dongsi Road Dingchen Shangyuan project garage construction site;

From 19:30 on November 23 to 10:00 the next day, Changjia Group of Sanjia Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 10:10-10:20 Nantou Square, Sanjia Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County, 14:00-14:10 Nucleic acid sampling site of Yuanjia Group, Sanjia Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County, 14:15-24 the next day :00 Changjia Group, Sanjia Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons41:

November 22, 7:25-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling site in Xigou Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District, 8:00-17:30 Qixing Textile Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:30-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling site in Xigou Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District, 8:00-17:30 Qixing Textile Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 18:42-18:47 West of Yangping Town, Chencang District At the entrance of the Gou Village clinic, 21:15-19:25 nucleic acid sampling point in Xigou Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

November 24, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xigou Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection 42:

From November 21st to 25th, the third group of Wangqi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection43:

November 20-21, Group 1, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

7:30-16:30, November 22, Shaanxi Automobile No. 1 School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 23rd to 24th, Shaanxi Automobile Family Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons44:

From November 21st to 24th, Group 3 of Xixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 8:16-8:30 Nucleic acid sampling site in Xixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 14:15-14:35 Gaodian Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 8:19-8:35 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons45:

November 22, 7:00-16:00 Xixing Kindergarten, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 22nd to 24th, Group 1 of Xixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection46:

From November 21st to 25th, Group 3 of Xixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 21, 10:40-11:40, Building 18, Jintai Economical Housing, Gaodian, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:00-17:00, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, beside the Weihe River (west of the gas pipeline);

November 22, 8:20-9:30, Building 18, Jintai Economical Housing, Gaodian, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:20-17:00, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, beside the Weihe River (west of the gas pipeline);

On November 23rd, 11:50-12:00 Zhaoshou Village, Zhaogong Town, Fufeng County, 12:00-12:27 Qiaotou Lamb Stew in Zhaoshou Village, Zhaogong Town, Fufeng County;

November 24, 17:00-17:18 Baixinjia Pharmacy, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection47:

November 21, 5:00-7:30, 18:00-23:00 Baoji Railway Station platform, 7:50-8:20 Nucleic acid sampling point of Minzu Garden Community, Qunzhong Road, Jintai District;

November 22-23, 5:00-7:30, 18:00-23:00 Baoji Railway Station platform, 7:50-8:20 Baoji Railway Station nucleic acid sampling;

November 24, 5:00-7:30 Baoji Railway Station platform, 7:50-8:20 Baoji Railway Station nucleic acid sampling point.

Asymptomatic infected persons48:

November 21, 9:20-9:30 Jintai District Industrial and Commercial Bank Douji Branch, 10:00-10:20 Weibin District Jinger Road Education Bookstore;

At 12:30 on November 24, take the D2567 train to Baoji South Station, 12:35-12:40 at the nucleic acid sampling point of Baoji South Station, and take a taxi (Shaanxi C3T362) from Baoji South Station to the gamecock at 12:48-13:08 Crossroads, 13:09-13:12 Jintai District Douji Crossroad Store, 13:13-13:25 Take a taxi (Shaanxi CT9625) from Jintai District Douji Crossroads to the locomotive complex at No. 24 Jinling Road, Jintai District .

Asymptomatic infected persons49:

November 21, 7:30-11:00 PICC P&C Jintai Branch, Guanghui Building, Administrative Avenue, Jintai District, 11:30-12:30 Xiguan Yuanyoucheng Auto Repair Factory, Jintai District, 12:35-12 :50 Hengrui Noodle Restaurant, Xiguan Street, Jintai District, 12:55-13:30 Qinji Community, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District, 14:40-15:00 Xiguan Yuanyoucheng Auto Repair Factory, Jintai District, 15:10- 18:00 PICC P&C Jintai Branch, Guanghui Building, Administrative Avenue, Jintai District;

November 22, 8:30-11:40 PICC P&C Jintai Branch Company, Guanghui Building, Administrative Avenue, Jintai District, 12:00-12:30 Jintai District Shengshi Plaza Shishang Fast Food, 14:00-15:40 PICC P&C Weibin Branch, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 16:00-17:20 PICC P&C Jintai Branch, Guanghui Building, Administrative Avenue, Jintai District, 17:30-18:20 Daqing Road, Jintai District Bi Auto Repair Shop, 19:25-19:30 Zhouqin Restaurant Store of Lingshijia Waijia in High-tech Zone, 20:00-24:00 Zuoan Xincheng Community in High-tech Zone;

November 23, 8:03-8:13, take the No. 54 bus (Gaoxin Hospital Station-Administration Center Station), 8:20-8:40 Kou Liping Snack Shop, the facade of Wanxiang Shangjin Community, Daqing Road, Jintai District, 13 :20-14:00 Fengmingchun Hotel, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 16:30-18:00 Jintai Branch of PICC, Guanghui Building, Administrative Avenue, Jintai District;

November 24, 8:05-8:15 Gaoxin Hospital Breakfast Car, 8:20-9:30 Jintai Branch of PICC P&C, Guanghui Building, Administrative Avenue, Jintai District, 10:00-10:20 Daqing, Jintai District Luhongyi Auto Repair Shop, 10:30-10:35 Qinyang Auto Repair Shop, Jufu Road, Weibin District, 12:00-12:05 Lottery Shop, Dongsan Road, Weibin District, 12:30-13:40 Weibin 14:00-15:00: 14:00-15:00 PetroChina Gas Station, Xinfu Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons 50:

November 21, 7:24-7:30 Nucleic acid sampling site at the south gate of Xuanyuan Shijia Phase 3, Lianmeng Road, Jintai District, 8:00-12:00 Wanfang Branch of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., 12:00 -12:30 at the gate of Wanfang Branch of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.;

November 22, 7:32-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling point at the south gate of Xuanyuan Shijia Phase 3, Lianmeng Road, Jintai District, 8:00-9:00 Wanfang Branch of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., 9:10 -11:00 Baoji People’s Hospital, 11:20-17:00 Wanfang Branch of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.;

November 23, 7:39-7:45 Nucleic acid sampling point at the south gate of Xuanyuan Shijia Phase 3 Community, Lianmeng Road, Jintai District, 8:00-12:00 Wanfang Branch of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., 14: 00-17:00 Wanfang Branch of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.;

From 9:10 to 9:15 on November 24, the nucleic acid sampling point at the South Gate of Phase 3 Community of Xuanyuan Shijia, Lianmeng Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 51:

From November 21st to November 25th, Group 5 of Caojiagou Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

November 23, 17:00-17:10 Vegetable shop next door to Credit Union, Tianwang Street, High-tech Zone, 17:15-17:20 “Two Yuan Shop” opposite Tianwang Square, Tianwang Street, High-tech Zone;

November 24, 19:30-19:40 Nucleic acid sampling point in Caojiagou Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infected person 52:

At 9:00 on November 22, take the K368 train from other provinces to Baoji Railway Station, 9:03-9:06 at the nucleic acid sampling point of Baoji Railway Station, and take a taxi from Baoji Railway Station to the Union Crossing at 9:10-9:30 Bus, 9:35-9:40 Tianfeng General Store, Guansen Road, Jintai District, 9:50-10:30 Take bus No. 15 (Baoji Freight East Station-Qianwei Xingcheng Station), 11:50-12:15 Xiaoping Noodle Shop, Lijiaya Market, Chencang District, 15:59-16:10 Sampling site of Baiyue Supermarket, Qianwei Star City, Chencang District, 16:18-16:21 Qianwei Store, Tianxiangfang, Qianwei Street, Chencang District, 16:25-16 :28 Tongtai Pharmaceutical Supermarket, Qianwei Street, Chencang District, 16:30-16:35 Authentic Anhydrous Cake Shop, Qianwei Street, Chencang District, 16:40-16:50, Jinxin Supermarket, Lijiaya Market, Chencang District;

November 23, 7:20-7:30 Nucleic acid sampling site in Qianwei Xingcheng low-rent housing community, Chencang District, 12:15-12:35 Xiaoping Noodle Restaurant, Lijiaya Market, Chencang District, 12:50-13:00 Lijiaya, Chencang District Market Dudu Convenience Store, 17:20-17:30 Pollution-free vegetable shop in Lijiaya Market, Chencang District;

November 24, 7:50-8:00 Nucleic acid sampling site in Qianwei Xingcheng low-rent housing community, Chencang District, 12:45-12:48 Tongtai Pharmaceutical Supermarket, Qianwei Street, Chencang District, 12:50-12:52 Chencang District Qianwei Store, Tianxiangfang, Qianwei Street, 12:58-13:20 Xiaoping Noodle Shop, Lijiaya Market, Chencang District, 15:20-15:25, 19:05-19:10, Dudu Convenience Store, Lijiaya Market, Chencang District;

From 9:30 to 9:35 on November 25, the nucleic acid sampling point of the low-rent housing community in Qianwei Xingcheng, Chencang District.