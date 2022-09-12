New confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Baoji on September 11 and the main activity trajectory of asymptomatic infections



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-09-12 22:46

From 0-24:00 on September 11, Baoji City reported 2 confirmed cases (asymptomatic infections were reported on September 10, and the trajectory was announced), 21 asymptomatic infections, of which 3 were screened in medium-risk areas It was found that 18 cases were found in centralized isolation. The main activity tracks are:

Asymptomatic infection 1 (local asymptomatic infection 3 announced by the province)

From September 3rd to September 5th, Group 8 of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone, did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infection 2 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 5)

September 4, 5:30-9:50, 11:00-13:30, 15:30-20:00 Jintai District Fangtang Senior High School (10:10-10:30 Street Hardware, Panlong Town, Jintai District Daily miscellaneous life electrical appliance store);

September 5, 7:30-13:30, 15:30-20:00, Fangtang Senior High School, Jintai District;

September 6, 5:30-00:00 the next day, Fangtang Senior High School, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infection 3 (local asymptomatic infection 4 announced by the province)

September 4th, 12:10-12:30, Ximen Xiaoyidao, a special knife-cut noodle restaurant, Guo Town, Chencang District; 21:00-21:30, Qinjun Pharmacy, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 5, 8:00-22:00 Central Primary School of Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 4 (local asymptomatic infection 6 announced by the province)

September 2, 7:20-7:40, 16:50-17:30 Entrance of Zizhuyuan Etiquette Kindergarten, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 20:40-21:20 West Square, Shengshihuazhuang Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 3, 9:25-9:50, nucleic acid sampling point in Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 4th, 12:00-12:40, Qipu Photo Lab, Jingu Square, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 5 7:20-7:40, 17:00-17:30 Entrance of Zizhuyuan Etiquette Kindergarten, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 17:30-17:50 West Square of Shengshihuazhuang Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 6, 8:40-9:00 Nucleic acid sampling point at the high-speed intersection of Guozhen, Chencang District; 9:00-9:20, Snack City Brothers Noodle Shop in the Lighting Factory, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 9:25-9:40 Chencang Huiyuan Bookstore, Pedestrian Street, Guo Town, District; 9:50-10:40 Fuzhixian Life Supermarket at the entrance of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection 5 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 7)

September 3, 17:00—19:00 New Lantian Shopping Plaza, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 5th, 9:00-10:00, Quanjiaxiang Chengnan Dishes Wholesale Market, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 6, 17:30-18:00, Quanjia Lane, Guozhen Sub-district, Chencang District, Hanzhong Remipi Store, Pork Head Roast Mobile Stall;

September 7, 7:15-7:25 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xindu District, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 8, 7:25-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xindu District, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 9, 13:38-13:48 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xindu District, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection 6 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 8)

September 3, 10:00-10:20 Nucleic acid sampling point at the East Gate of Wenxinyuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 10:30-11:00 Baihui Supermarket, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 11:48-13:50 Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Daobei Pedestrian Street; 14:08-14:11 Chenguang Stationery Store, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5-September 6 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 10:25-10:35 Nucleic acid sampling point in Wenxinyuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:00-19:00 Activity Square in Jiahe Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8 17:00-18:00 Activity Square in Jiahe Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infections 7 (local asymptomatic infections announced by the province 9)

September 3, 9:37-9:43 Nucleic acid sampling site in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:45-9:53 Laoqinjiahu Spicy Soup, Hanzhong Mipi Store, Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 9:37-9:43 Leilei Snack Shop; 11:00-15:20 Xisan Road, Sunshine Forest Furniture City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Splendid Huawei Soft Bed Shop, Silk Road Qingyan Hotel, Ahui Handmade Noodle Shop, Dasen Supermarket; 20:00-24 :00 Chess and Cards Room, Building 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 4, 10:05-16:40, Xisan Road, Sunshine Forest Furniture City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Splendid Huawei Soft Bed Store, Sun Laosan Juewei Douhua Store; 20:00-00:05 the next day, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Chess and Cards Room, Building No. 812, Shaanxi Jiu 2nd District;

September 5, 7:35-7:45 at the entrance of Shaanjiu School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:05-14:00, Sunshine Forest Furniture City, Sunshine Forest Furniture City, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Shop; 14:25-14:35 Laozheng Roasted Seed Shop at the entrance of Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 16:00-23:00 Wujun Reservoir, Wujun Village, Chengguan Street, Fufeng County;

September 6, 00:15-00:26 Xibao Middle Line, Mei Station, Changxing Town, Meixian County, Hulutou Paomo BBQ Restaurant; 7:35-7:45 Entrance of Shaanjiu School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:50-7: 58 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu 3rd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:05-17:50 Splendid Huawei Soft Bed Store and Shunfa Convenience Store, Sunshine Forest Furniture City, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 17:55-18:05 Entrance of Shaanjiu School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:05-18:10 Qishan Yuanyuan Student House, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; chess and card room, Building 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 00:10-00:30 Fengyi International Phoenix Snack City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:35-7:45 Entrance of Shaanjiu School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:55-8:00 Shaanxi, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County 8:08-8:20 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu San District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:00-14:00 Sunshine Linsen Furniture City Splendid Huawei Soft Bed, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Shops and roadside convenience stores; 17:55-18:05 at the entrance of Shaanjiu School in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:30-19:00 Fengyi International Phoenix Snack City in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8 6:40-6:50 Nucleic acid sampling point in Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 9, 3:50-4:00 Nucleic acid sampling point in Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 10 6:15-6:26 Nucleic acid sampling point in Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

8 asymptomatic infections (11 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 4th, 8:00-9:30, Ximen Lanfen Snack City, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 10:10-10:30 Yule Aquarium, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 13:00-17: 00 Chess and Cards Room, Family Court, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5, 8:00-9:00, Ximen Lanfen Snack City, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:10-9:20 Construction Bank, Fenghuang West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:23-9:30 Qishan Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, County; 13:00-17:00 Qishan County Caijiapo Town, Shaanjiu 2nd District Family Court, Chess and Cards Room;

September 6th, 8:00-9:00, Ximen Lanfen Snack City, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; chess and card room, Family Court, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 13:00-17:00;

September 7, 8:00-8:50, Ximen Lanfen Snack City, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:50-9:00, Ximen Nucleic Acid Sampling Point, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8, 9:05-9:15 Nucleic acid sampling point in CCB Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 10 5:00-5:45 Nucleic acid sampling point in CCB Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

9 asymptomatic infections (10 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 6, 6:30-6:45 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xindu District, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 7:30-14:40 Fuzhixian Supermarket at the entrance of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 23:30-23: 35 Nucleic acid sampling point in Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 7, 00:05-00:16 Nucleic acid sampling point in Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.

10 asymptomatic infections (20 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 4th, 8:00-11:00 Tongxing Mo Store, Group 5, Yesi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District; 15:00-15:10 Xinxin Store, Group 4, Donggang Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District; 16:20-16:30 Qiuhong Store, Group 4, Dakengsi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District; Tongxing Mo Store, Group 5, Yesi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District, 17:00-20:00;

September 5th, 8:00-11:00 Tongxing Bun Store, Group 5, Yesi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District; 15:00-15:10 Qiuhong Store, Group 4, Dazengsi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District; 19:00-20: 00 Tongxing Modian, Group 5, Yesi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

September 6th, 8:00-15:00, Tongxing Bun, Group 5, Yesi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

September 7 17:00-17:20 Nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of the village committee of Yesi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District.

11 asymptomatic infections (21 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 3rd 10:30-18:00 Aftertaste Duck Neck Store, Fengyi International Phoenix Snack City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:05-18:10 Entrance of the First Primary School of Caijiapo, Qishan County; Aftertaste duck neck shop on the first floor of Fengyi International Phoenix Snack City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 4th 11:00-18:00 Aftertaste Duck Neck Store, Fengyi International Phoenix Snack City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:15-21:00 Building 7, Jingwei Xintiandi Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5th, 11:30-11:45, Xiaoling Vegetable Store in Elhu Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; -18:10 at the entrance of Caijiapo No. 1 Primary School in Qishan County);

September 6th, 11:00-21:00, the first floor of Fengyi International Phoenix Snack City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

September 7th, 11:20-11:40, Xiaoling Vegetable Store, Elhu Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; -17:40 Shandong Roasted Seeds Shop at Ximen International Community, Fengyi International Community, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8 11:30-11:40 Vegetable stall in Wuzhangyuan Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 12:00-17:30 Group 2, Hongxing Village, Diaowei Town, High-tech Zone;

September 9, 5:35-5:45, nucleic acid sampling site of Huaming Village Village Committee, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 10 8:10-8:25 Nucleic acid sampling site of Huaming Village Village Committee, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

12 asymptomatic infections (22 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 3, 8:30-8:40, nucleic acid sampling point in Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

10:40-15:00, September 4th, Group 1, Houdong Village, Zhouyuan Town, Chencang District;

17:11-16:20, September 5th, Honest People Supermarket, No. 2 West Street, Guo Town, Chencang District;

September 6, 7:30-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling point in Jinshui Lane Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 11:25-12:00 Fuzhixian Supermarket at the entrance of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 23:45-23: 59 Nucleic acid sampling point in Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 7, 15:20-15:50 Group 8, No. 3 Village, Muyi Town, Chencang District; 16:00-17:40 Group 1, Houdong Village, Zhouyuan Town, Chencang District; 18:00-18:30 Guo, Chencang District South District of Jiayuan Xincheng Community, Town Street; 21:05-21:15 Nucleic Acid Sampling Site of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 9, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.

13 asymptomatic infections (23 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 5, 8:30-10:30 Huaxia Insurance Company, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 11:40-11:45 Lvfengyuan Quanjiaxiang Store, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 11:55-11:58 Guo, Chencang District Yan Mouli’s big butcher’s shop in Nanbao Market, Town Street;

September 6, 11:08-11:10 Lvfengyuan Quanjiaxiang Store, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 11:12-11:16 Hongxin Big Butcher Shop, Nanbao Market, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 11:30-11: 34 Fuzhixian Supermarket at the entrance of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 11:45-17:48 Red Army Yabawang Store, Middle Street, Guozhen, Chencang District;

September 7th 9:40-9:55 Nucleic acid sampling point in Sunshine Plaza, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 23:10-23:30 Nucleic acid sampling point in Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.

September 8, 10:10-10:30 Nucleic acid sampling point at Sunshine Plaza, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 9th, 10:50-11:00 Nucleic acid sampling point at Jingu Square, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 11:14-11:20 Lvfengyuan Quanjiaxiang Store, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 11:26-11:28 Chencang Shengye Pharmacy, Xibao Village, Guozhen Street, District; 11:46-11:48 Integrity Seasoning Shop, Quanjia Lane, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.

14 asymptomatic infections (24 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 3, 10:10-10:14 Nucleic acid sampling site in Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 10:16-10:23 Bacon Juice Rougamo Restaurant, Zhaixiangzi, Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5, 7:10-18:30 Wuzhangyuan Red Star Kindergarten, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:40-18:50 Cainiao Station at the gate of Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 6, 7:10-18:30, Wuzhangyuan Hongxing Kindergarten, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7 6:30-6:50 Nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:05-15:00 Wuzhangyuan Hongxing Kindergarten, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

15 asymptomatic infections (25 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 5th 16:50-17:32 Fengyi International Phoenix Snack City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 19:00 to 20:10 on September 6th, there is another Liushuixi restaurant about 160 meters south of the intersection of Lianhuo Expressway and Qishan Avenue, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7th 11:30-12:30 West Gate of Wenxinyuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:30-20:00 Dasen Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

16 asymptomatic infections (26 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

From September 4th to September 6th, Weixing Pipe Industry Store in Qixing Building Materials Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

17 asymptomatic infections (27 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 3 7:30-12:00 Youjia Trusteeship Class, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 12:30-19:00 Group 8, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5-September 6 7:30-18:30 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:40-21:00 Youjia Nursing Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 8:45-8:55 Nucleic acid sampling site in Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

18 asymptomatic infections (28 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

From September 4th to September 6th, Weixing Pipe Industry Store in Qixing Building Materials Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

19 asymptomatic infections (29 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 5, 7:40-17:00, New Start No. 2 Kindergarten, Xisi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 17:10-20:00, Weixing Pipe Industry Store in Qixing Building Materials Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 8:00 to 20:00 on September 6, Weixing Pipe Industry Store in Qixing Building Materials Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

20 asymptomatic infections (30 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 6, 20:00-21:10, Fuzhixian Supermarket at the entrance of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 7, 00:00-00:05, 20:55-21:05 Nucleic acid sampling point in Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 16:00-16:10 Group 8, Third Village, Muyi Town, Chencang District; 16 : 20-18:00 Group 1, Houdong Village, Zhouyuan Town, Chencang District; 18:20-19:10 Unit 1, Building 22, South District, Jiayuan Xincheng Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 8, 7:30-18:00, Project Department, No. 9, Shangpu Jinyuan Construction Site, Gaoxin 8 Road, High-tech Zone;

September 9, 7:50-8:00, nucleic acid sampling point in Xindu District, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 8:10-24:00, Project Department, No. 9, Shangpu Jinyuan Construction Site, Gaoxin 8 Road, High-tech Zone;

September 10 00:00-24:00 Project Department, No. 9, Shangpu Jinyuan Construction Site, Gaoxin 8 Road, High-tech Zone;

September 11 00:00-13:00 Project Department, No. 9, Shangpu Jinyuan Construction Site, Gaoxin 8 Road, High-tech Zone.

21 asymptomatic infections (31 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 6th, 11:25-11:40, Fuzhixian Life Supermarket at the entrance of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 16:00-16:30 Zhongxin Supermarket, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 7, 5:00-5:30, nucleic acid sampling point in Xindu District, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 8, 7:20-7:50 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xindu District, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 10:00-12:00, Quanjiaxiang Chengnan Vegetable Wholesale Market, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 15:00-15:30 Ximen Construction Bank, Guo Town, Chencang District;

September 9th, 8:10-8:40, nucleic acid sampling point in Xindu District, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 8:50-9:50, Quanjiaxiang Chengnan Cuisine Wholesale Market, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.

Please report to the community (village) or unit where you live by telephone immediately with the above-mentioned activity trajectories, isolate on the spot, stay at home, avoid contact with others, and wait for the staff to come to the door for nucleic acid testing and implement classified management and control measures.