Barbie is the highest grossing Italian of 2023, beating Super Mario Bros

It was a matter of hours: having exceeded 21 million euros, Barbie with Margot Robbie became the highest Italian gross of 2023. It is beaten for now only by Avatar: La via dell’acqua, winner of the season that began in 2022.

Barbie con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling succeeded in the feat of surpass Super Mario Bros. – The Movie come best Italian collection of 2023, with 21,459,729 against 20,394,836, up to and including 2 August 2023 (source Cinetel). This makes him the winner in the calendar year, even if the scepter of the ruler of the season still belongs to Avatar: The Way of Water. Why? A closer look at the numbers.

Barbie beats Super Mario Bros and dominates the Italian box office in 2023

Having examined the numbers of the Italian box office relating to August 2, 2023, Barbie has become at the Italian box office the highest grossing of 2023 with 21,459,729 euros: a good 2,900,850 people in Italy have already seen the satirical and surreal film by Greta Gerwig dedicated to Mattel doll. It is therefore no longer just a victory over the “simple” summer competition, which for the record has shown a certain weakness: at the moment Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny travels on 5,841,833 euros, while Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Parte Uno effort with 4,259,794 euros. At this point Barbie boasts a record that will be hard to scratch here in Italy until the end of the year, but it is still far from that of Avatar: The Way of Water. In fact, James Cameron’s film recorded “only” 17,204,475 in 2023, but it must be borne in mind that it was released in mid-December 2022: its total seasonal collection is a triumph of 44,791,300 euros, which in all probability will remain unbeaten for years.

In the USA Barbie is currently the third best result of 2023, after Super Mario Bros. – The movie (now second from us) and Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse. In the whole world are ahead of Barbie always Super Mario and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: the latter however, with 845,300,000 dollars, is already condemned to hand over the silver medal to the pink queen in a few days, which at the moment is building on a worldwide box office of over 810 million.

