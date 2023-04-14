Home News Barcelona is thinking of restoring Al-Zalzuli
News

Barcelona is thinking of restoring Al-Zalzuli

by admin
Barcelona is thinking of restoring Al-Zalzuli
Image: AFP

Hesport – Hamza IshtewiFriday, April 14, 2023 – 07:28

The management of the Spanish football club Barcelona wants to restore the services of Moroccan international Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli, after the end of his loan contract with Osasuna at the end of the current football season, after his remarkable brilliance in recent matches.

And the Spanish newspaper “Marca” confirmed that Barcelona officials want Al-Zalzouli to be with the first team next season, to compensate for the expected departure of one of the three players, and the matter is related to: Rafinha, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres.

And she indicated that Barcelona is going to sell the contract of one of the players from the aforementioned trio next summer, in order to collect money to alleviate the severity of the financial crisis that the team is going through, as Al-Zalzouli will be the appropriate alternative.

And the “Blaugrana” had decided to loan Al-Zalzouli during the last summer transfer period, after the arrival of Ravenha and the renewal of Osman Dembele’s contract, in addition to the presence of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, so that the Moroccan star got more competitive minutes.

And the Spanish newspaper continued, that if Al-Zalzouli returns to Barcelona this summer, and the team does not succeed in releasing one of its players in its position, the “Catalan” team may respond to some clubs that want to buy the Moroccan striker’s contract permanently.

It is noteworthy that Al-Zalzouli has participated in 26 matches with Osasuna so far, during which he scored 5 goals, which prompted Barcelona to think about recovering him.

Osasuna Barcelona Abdel Samad Al Zalzouli
See also  Costa Rica detects malaria outbreak in the Caribbean region – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

You may also like

3-year KTB yield 3.215% per annum closed

Tarqui, the inspiration for the series on the...

From opening bases to the largest joint military...

Urso meets Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and CEO...

EPS: shortage of medicines is in the hands...

The 5 best books on senile dementia

A look at the legislative initiative in different...

Quibdó: active search for minors outside the educational...

Feature: Talking about revitalization under the lychee tree_Guangming.com

EU. Sanctions for the Wagner group. The US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy