Hesport – Hamza Ishtewi

The management of the Spanish football club Barcelona wants to restore the services of Moroccan international Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli, after the end of his loan contract with Osasuna at the end of the current football season, after his remarkable brilliance in recent matches.

And the Spanish newspaper “Marca” confirmed that Barcelona officials want Al-Zalzouli to be with the first team next season, to compensate for the expected departure of one of the three players, and the matter is related to: Rafinha, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres.

And she indicated that Barcelona is going to sell the contract of one of the players from the aforementioned trio next summer, in order to collect money to alleviate the severity of the financial crisis that the team is going through, as Al-Zalzouli will be the appropriate alternative.

And the “Blaugrana” had decided to loan Al-Zalzouli during the last summer transfer period, after the arrival of Ravenha and the renewal of Osman Dembele’s contract, in addition to the presence of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, so that the Moroccan star got more competitive minutes.

And the Spanish newspaper continued, that if Al-Zalzouli returns to Barcelona this summer, and the team does not succeed in releasing one of its players in its position, the “Catalan” team may respond to some clubs that want to buy the Moroccan striker’s contract permanently.

It is noteworthy that Al-Zalzouli has participated in 26 matches with Osasuna so far, during which he scored 5 goals, which prompted Barcelona to think about recovering him.