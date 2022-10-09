The Barcolana in its edition number 54 was won for the first time by a woman: Wendy Schmidt and his Deep Blue, entrepreneur and wife of the former CEO of Google, owner and wheelhouse. She finished the race in 57 minutes and 47 seconds. In second place came the Italian boat of the Trieste brothers Benussi, Arca, who broke a sail early in the regatta. Third Portopiccolo with one hour, one minute and 43 seconds. Fourth Way of life with one hour, one minute and 57 seconds.