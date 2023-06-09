Basecamp: Go to the waterfalls, we recommend Šútovský, Králický or Nálepkove

Current

The Trnava self-governing region and partners opened a new Jozef Mak shelter in the Little Carpathians.

There is a threat of storms throughout the weekend.

This weekend is the last for several seasonal closures, the list can be found at the end of the article.

Hike tip

Králická tisňava is located near the village of Králiky near Banská Bystrica. An educational trail along the stream leads through it. It is an ideal location for a short, easy trip. A bonus is the seven-meter high Králický waterfall.

Tour Králická gorge and waterfall in early summer Soňa Mäkka

More tips

Tips for hiking with children

Zejmarská roklina is the only gorge in the southern part of the Slovak Paradise. Here you can admire the beautiful Nálepko waterfalls. Jitka Švarcová chose it as the destination of a “familiarization” tour in Raj for four-year-old Lucia.

Tour A circuit through the Zejmarská ravine with a four-year route Jitka Švarcová

Another tip

Tribeč: Zobor is a popular tourist destination above Nitra. The most beautiful views are from the top of the Pyramid, which is dominated by a tall radio and television transmitter, there are also several educational boards and a gazebo. The historical educational trail Hradisko Zobor also leads to the top. Hradisko Zobor is a national cultural monument, it spread on both the peaks of Pyramid and Zobor on about 15 hectares.

To Zobor with children

Tip for a bike tour

Jana Bílešová recommends the Bystrica cycle highway in Kysucie, it is a nice place for parents with children who like cycling. The elevation on the bike path is easy. The sections on the route are varied, sometimes you cross meadows, other times you are under a mountain. There are some nice new footbridges on the route and there are places where you can come right up to the water of the river, which constantly accompanies you. A rich infrastructure has been built on the route in the form of benches, information maps and directions. Jana approached her in a three-part series.

Bike tour Bystrica cycle route with children – 1st part Jana Bílešová

Bike tour Bystrica cycle route with children – 2nd part Jana Bílešová

Bike tour Bystrica cycle route with children – 3rd part Jana Bílešová

Story

Michal Bubernik: Two years of desire, searching for a partner and fellow climber, two months of preparation and four weeks of waiting for a good date and the right weather. This is what the time period of “peeping” Gerlach looked like. The long, long wait turned into the joy of packing and the sheer joy of driving up our highest hill at 2654.6 meters. The release date was 6/13/2009, Saturday. SHMÚ promised beautiful weather, the Aladin model predicted minimal precipitation, some clouds that should dissipate by noon. You will read what the reality was in a moment.

Climbing Mentally down: Winter Gerlach June 13 Michal Bubernik

From the photo gallery

The weather

According to SHMÚ, on Saturday there will be showers or rain, locally and storms, exceptionally and intensively. The highest daily temperature is 21 to 26 degrees, in places around 19 degrees in the north.

On Sunday, there will be showers or storms, especially in the north and east. Highest daily temperature 21 to 26, mostly around 19 degrees in the northern half of the territory.

Restrictions on hiking trails

High Tatras

At high altitudes, above 2000 meters above sea level, there is a frequent occurrence of continuous snow fields.

Western Tatras and Chočské vrchy

The conditions on the trails are the same as in the High Tatras. In Jamnícká dolina, the chute under Smrek, trees are fallen after the fallen avalanche. This section is less passable.

Green TZCH Svorad – Spain – Lomnô (Lomné) and green TZCH Proscekné – Dol. Borovianky is poorly marked, with limited access (lots of fallen trees and overgrown). Bridges in Bobrovecká dolina, Hlboka dolina and Bystra dolina are torn down and in poor technical condition.

Low Tatras

The conditions on the trails are the same as in the High Tatras. Due to the number of fallen trees, the red trail from Široka dolina towards Pekná vyhlídka, the red trail from Ludrova to Salatín is difficult to pass.

Pieniny

From April 3 to June 30, 2023, the road in the Dunajec Gorge is completely closed due to ongoing reconstruction work. The yellow tourist route in the section Targov – Huta will also be closed.

Current seasonal closures

Via ferratas

Ferrata Kyseľ (Slovak Paradise) – closed until June 14,

Ferrata Dve veže (Veľká Fatra) – closed until June 14.

Tatra National Park

The seasonal closure is valid until June 14. A list of all trails that are seasonally closed can be found in this document.

Low Tatras National Park

Seasonal closure of the following trails applies until June 30:

Poľana – Záklýky – Bôry – Sinej saddle (Bohuša saddle), yellow sign

Kotliská – Skalka – Žiarska hoľa – Bosorky – saddle under Žiarom, yellow sign

Demänovské sedlo – King’s table – Javorie and Krupova hoľa saddle (Krúpovské sedlo/Krúpovo sedlo) – King’s table, yellow mark

Malá Fatra National Park

The following routes are seasonally closed until June 15:

Medzirozsutce saddle – Veľký Rozsutec – Medziholie saddle, red mark

Vyšné Kamence – Poddolina – Obšívanka – Small overnight stays, blue sign

Malý Kriváň – cottage Vendovka, blue sign

Until August 15: