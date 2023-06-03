Home » “Nationwide 10 percent”: Aiwanger wants to go to the Bundestag with anti-woker politics
Business

“Nationwide 10 percent”: Aiwanger wants to go to the Bundestag with anti-woker politics

by admin
“Nationwide 10 percent”: Aiwanger wants to go to the Bundestag with anti-woker politics
Business “Nationwide 10 percent”

Aiwanger wants to move into the Bundestag with anti-woker politics

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Hubert Aiwanger at the Kötztinger Pfingstritt Hubert Aiwanger at the Kötztinger Pfingstritt

Hubert Aiwanger (free voters) at the Kötztinger Pfingstritt

Source: dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) not only wants to score points in the state elections in Bavaria in October with popular topics ranging from the regulation of wolves to the ban on cannabis. The ambitions of the Bavarian Economics Minister extend beyond the state borders.

Bayern’s Economics Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) sees his party in the Bundestag in 2025. Above all, he wants to do this rural themes such as wolf regulation and heating with wood.

“Our issues not only concern Bavaria, but all of Germany,” said Aiwanger in an interview with WELT am SONNTAG and referred to successes in Lower Saxony, Saxony and Thuringia. “If we gain more visibility nationwide, our potential nationwide is maybe around ten percent.”

Aiwanger wants to score points with a counter-position to what he sees as big-city politics. “For years, cities have been coming up with new ideological advances that tell us what’s socially ‘woke’ at the moment,” says Aiwanger, giving examples like these Cannabis Legalization and eating insects.

also read

Florida Governor and US Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis

presidential candidacy

“People no longer feel represented by the Greens’ unworldly urban politics and are longing for a force capable of forming a coalition,” said the minister to WELT am SONNTAG.

See also  Tim, first round on the Cdp-Macquarie offer on Friday

also read

In October, Aiwanger must first pass the state elections in Bavaria. He hopes that the coalition with the CSU under Prime Minister Markus Söder will continue.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

You may also like

Bacteria as plastic eaters: No panacea for the...

From Fazio to Gramellini. Helmet, the hand that...

Weak demand: tire manufacturer Goodyear sends employees on...

Mfe, the investment in Prosieben in July could...

The company Hofa wants to alleviate noise stress...

Fidanza (FdI): “In the EPP many want to...

Emilia-Romagna, the ten fake news about the flood....

Gas bill expected to drop by 11% in...

Court of Auditors, meeting with the government. Pnrr,...

High costs: Industry association calls for help for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy