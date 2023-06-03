“Nationwide 10 percent”: Aiwanger wants to go to the Bundestag with anti-woker politics

Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) not only wants to score points in the state elections in Bavaria in October with popular topics ranging from the regulation of wolves to the ban on cannabis. The ambitions of the Bavarian Economics Minister extend beyond the state borders.

Bayern’s Economics Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) sees his party in the Bundestag in 2025. Above all, he wants to do this rural themes such as wolf regulation and heating with wood.

“Our issues not only concern Bavaria, but all of Germany,” said Aiwanger in an interview with WELT am SONNTAG and referred to successes in Lower Saxony, Saxony and Thuringia. “If we gain more visibility nationwide, our potential nationwide is maybe around ten percent.”

Aiwanger wants to score points with a counter-position to what he sees as big-city politics. “For years, cities have been coming up with new ideological advances that tell us what’s socially ‘woke’ at the moment,” says Aiwanger, giving examples like these Cannabis Legalization and eating insects.

also read presidential candidacy

“People no longer feel represented by the Greens’ unworldly urban politics and are longing for a force capable of forming a coalition,” said the minister to WELT am SONNTAG.

In October, Aiwanger must first pass the state elections in Bavaria. He hopes that the coalition with the CSU under Prime Minister Markus Söder will continue.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.