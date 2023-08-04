Riguzzi Metallbau relocates the Felben site to Baar to Gysi AG

On the way to Industry 4.0: Riguzzi AG Metallbau from Felben-Wellhausen is relocating to central Switzerland – solutions are being sought for employees

The Riguzzi Group employs 130 people, 60 of them in Thurgau. Now she is relocating a line of business to Baar with sheet metal processing in Felben. Internal solutions are being sought for the continued employment of 25 employees.

Precise metalworking at Riguzzi Mechanik AG in Felben. The three locations of the Riguzzi Group in Thurgau will remain.

Image: zvg

The Riguzzi Group prepares for the future. She is considered a pioneer of digital transformation on the way to Industry 4.0. A smart factory has already been created in Baar. The Riguzzi Group is now relocating Riguzzi AG Metallbau Felben as a competence center for the further processing of sheet metal to the traditional company Gysi AG in Baar in Zug, which has also been part of the Riguzzi group heard from Andreas Riguzzi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

