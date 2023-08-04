Home » Riguzzi Metallbau relocates the Felben site to Baar to Gysi AG
Business

Riguzzi Metallbau relocates the Felben site to Baar to Gysi AG

by admin
Riguzzi Metallbau relocates the Felben site to Baar to Gysi AG

On the way to Industry 4.0: Riguzzi AG Metallbau from Felben-Wellhausen is relocating to central Switzerland – solutions are being sought for employees

The Riguzzi Group employs 130 people, 60 of them in Thurgau. Now she is relocating a line of business to Baar with sheet metal processing in Felben. Internal solutions are being sought for the continued employment of 25 employees.

Precise metalworking at Riguzzi Mechanik AG in Felben. The three locations of the Riguzzi Group in Thurgau will remain.

Image: zvg

The Riguzzi Group prepares for the future. She is considered a pioneer of digital transformation on the way to Industry 4.0. A smart factory has already been created in Baar. The Riguzzi Group is now relocating Riguzzi AG Metallbau Felben as a competence center for the further processing of sheet metal to the traditional company Gysi AG in Baar in Zug, which has also been part of the Riguzzi group heard from Andreas Riguzzi.

See also  Mixed by Erry, the man who had him arrested speaks out: «He was a pirate, not a gentleman»

You may also like

Illimity, Corrado Passera makes a bang: profit boom...

Karl Bürkli: socialist, revolutionary, direct democrat

Today’s horoscope 4 August 2023 sign by sign...

A-Share Market Strengthens as Brokerage Stocks Surge and...

800 million francs more tax burden

SoftBank Corp reports a 2.1% increase in profit...

SBB distribute 100-franc fines – what you have...

Bank of America Announces Closure of Major Banking...

Mps beats expectations, half-year profit rises to 619...

National Development and Reform Commission Addresses Housing Needs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy