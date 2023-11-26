Based on the advantages of “sea”, we will make enough “oyster” articles to achieve an annual output value of Qinzhou oysters of 3.7 billion yuan – Xinhuanet

The Advantages of “Sea” in Developing “Oysters”: Qinzhou Oyster Breeding Area Covers 150,000 Acres, Generating 3.7 Billion Yuan Annually

The city of Qinzhou, known as the “Hometown of Chinese Oysters”, has been capitalizing on the advantage of its proximity to the sea to bolster the oyster industry. At the recent 2023 Qinzhou Oyster Industry High-Quality Development Conference, it was revealed that the city has been focusing on strengthening leadership, supplementing the industry chain, developing business, and establishing a brand to promote the transformation, upgrading, and high-quality development of the oyster industry.

One of the key highlights is the sizeable Qinzhou oyster breeding area, which covers 150,000 acres and yields an impressive annual output value of 3.7 billion yuan. In addition, the regional brand value of China’s geographical indication agricultural products in Qinzhou has reached 5.288 billion yuan.

Moreover, Maoweihai in Qinzhou Bay stands as the largest natural oyster seed breeding area in the country, supplying 70% of oyster seedlings to the nation and exporting to ASEAN countries such as Vietnam and Brunei.

Companies like Guangxi Ganghe Ecological Agriculture Co., Ltd. have been employing innovative techniques to raise high-quality oyster seedlings on land, achieving a survival rate of more than 90%. This has contributed to the city’s progression from dispersed farming to base, scale, and standardization in the oyster industry.

In Qinzhou, the oyster industry has also contributed significantly to employment, providing opportunities for over 100,000 people. Recently, farmers like Wei Jinqiang have reaped the benefits of this thriving industry, with the sale of just 1,000 kilograms of oysters fetching an income of 12,000 yuan. As a result, Wei Jinqiang has achieved an impressive output value of 800,000 yuan in a year from breeding oysters.

Moving forward, Qinnan District of Qinzhou City is actively promoting the modernization of oyster farming models and technologies, as well as the construction of the Qinnan District Oyster Industrial Park. The overall goal is to standardize, brand, and improve the oyster industry chain, supply chain, and value chain. As a result, the oyster industry in Qinzhou has transformed into an industrialized management system covering everything from seedling cultivation to finished product sales.

Overall, with the eye-catching success and robust growth of the oyster industry, Qinzhou is positioning itself as a key player in the oyster market, leveraging its natural advantages and innovative techniques to drive the industry forward.

