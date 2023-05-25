Batteries! take advantage of discounts and pay property tax

The Secretary of Finance of the Neiva Mayor’s Office continues to invite citizens to catch up on the payment of property tax. The Municipal Administration had a 50% discount on default interest.

In order for Neivanos to catch up on property tax payments, the Neiva Mayor’s Office, through the Ministry of Finance, arranged two special dates in which a discount is included, so that delinquent debtors can accept them and can settle their financial obligations with the municipality.

For the payment of property tax, the deadline is until August 30. People who cancel up to that day will have a 50% discount on default interest.

“By means of a municipal agreement, we extended the term of the 12% discount until June 30, for taxpayers who only owe us the 2023 tax. Defaulters have a 50% discount on interest,” said Jaime Ramírez Plazas, Secretary of Finance of Neiva.

To avoid persuasive or coercive collections, embargoes or the auction of properties in arrears, the official invites citizens to come to the Ministry of Finance, located on the first floor of the Mayor’s Office, to make the payment or reach a agreement that allows to catch up with this obligation.

This week the deadline for the liquidation of the Industry and Commerce tax expired. Despite the fact that the Municipal Administration provided payment opportunities and the facility for debt cancellation from the comfort of home, without lines or displacements, a large number of people did not pay this tax.

sponsored content