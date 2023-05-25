Bitdefender products: New IT vulnerability warning

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Bitdefender products. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Bitdefender products on May 24th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Bitdefender Antivirus, Bitdefender Internet Security and Bitdefender Total Security are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Bitdefender Vulnerability Advisory (Stand: 23.05.2023).

Security Advisory for Bitdefender Products – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,7

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.7.

Bitdefender Products Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

Bitdefender Antivirus is an anti-virus, anti-spyware and anti-malware solution.Bitdefender Internet Security is an anti-virus, anti-spyware, anti-malware and anti-spam solution.Bitdefender Total Security is an anti-virus, anti- Spyware, Anti-Malware and Anti-Spam solution.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Bitdefender Antivirus, Bitdefender Internet Security and Bitdefender Total Security to increase their privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-0357 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Bitdefender Antivirus 26.0.10.45 (cpe:/a:bitdefender:antivirus)

Bitdefender Internet Security 26.0.10.45 (cpe:/a:bitdefender:internet_security)

Bitdefender Total Security 26.0.10.45 (cpe:/a:bitdefender:total_security)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Bitdefender Vulnerability Advisory vom 2023-05-23 (24.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.bitdefender.com/support/security-advisories/improper-quoting-path-issue-in-bitdefender-total-security

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Bitdefender products. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/24/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de