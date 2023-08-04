Be Prepared for Heavy Rains and Heat in Nanning: Travelers Beware

Nanning Braces for Heavy Rains and Continued Heat

Nanning, the capital city of Guangxi Province in southern China, is expected to experience heavy rainfall over the next few days. The Guangxi Meteorological Observatory has issued warnings of potential showers, thunderstorms, and local heavy rain or heavy rain in the region.

Tropical clouds have influenced the weather patterns in Nanning, leading to cloudy skies with intermittent showers or thunderstorms. The temperature will remain high, ranging between 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. The combination of heat and humidity may make it feel even hotter, so residents are advised to take precautions against heatstroke and stay hydrated.

The low-pressure system in the Beibu Gulf is predicted to bring about a significant rainfall process from the 5th to the 7th. Southern and eastern counties of Nanning City may experience moderate to heavy rains, accompanied by local heavy rain showers. In the northern areas, there will be light to moderate rainfall, while the temperature will range between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius.

As a result of the recent burst of rain, residents are reminded to carry an umbrella when going outdoors and seek shelter promptly in the event of heavy precipitation. The heatwave persists, and it is crucial to take measures to stay cool and prevent heat-related illnesses.

While grappling with the current weather conditions, Nanning remains cautious of the approaching Typhoon “Kanu.” Although it is expected to move northwest at a speed of 10-15 kilometers per hour, there is minimal likelihood of it making landfall in Zhejiang and Fujian. Fortunately, Nanning is not directly affected by this typhoon, as it is projected to head towards the southern ocean of Japan.

It is advised that residents remain vigilant and stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings as conditions may change rapidly. Stay safe as the city navigates through this period of heavy rains and persistent heat.

