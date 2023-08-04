PRONG – announce new album with single and lyric video

NYC Heavy Metal Icons PRONG Announce New Album And Present First Single “Non-Existence” With Lyric Video. Next European tour starts on August 11th. A joint tour with LIFE OF AGONY will also take them to Austria for several dates in November.



Fans had to wait six long years for a new album by the American metal band Prong. The reasons: the pandemic with all its uncertainties and upheavals, but also positive events in the private life of singer and guitarist Tommy Victor.

But now Prong are back, and with a real bang: “State Of Emergency” has turned out to be the gripping work we had hoped for, with the usual irrepressible energy of a group that has been on the front line since the mid-80s. And with a wealth of ideas that could hardly be more typical of this band: “It’s a real prong album. Not only does it ignore any genre, it also ignores what’s going on out there these days“, band founder Victor outlines the stylistic direction of the eleven songs.

About his artistic approach he says: “I like all kinds of music. This record fits in as it covers many facets. At the same time, ‘State Of Emergency’ is very guitar oriented and a good example of my style of punk, metal, post-punk noise, some doom, blues and thrash, with a fairly straightforward vocal. Overall there is an aggressive East Coast vibe to the album.”

PRONG – „Non-Existence“ (Official Lyric Video)

Tommy Victor describes the new single “Non-Existence” like this: “The track ‘Non-Existence’ with the techno-style noise guitar predominating on this album is something like my ‘Rude Awakening’ throwback.”

The song is available on all digital platforms. “State Of Emergency” will be released via Steamhammer / SPV on October 6, 2023 as CD, LP, download and stream and can be pre-ordered now.

Tracklisting:

1 The Descent

2 State of Emergency

3 Breaking Point

4 Non-Existence

5 Light Turns Black

6 Who Told Me

7 Obeisance

8 Disconnected

9 Compliant

10 Back (NYC)

11 Working Man (RUSH Cover)

PRONG Sommer Tour 2023

08/12 Weinheim – Cafe Central

08/13 Cologne – Building 9

15.08. Magdeburg – Factory

08/16 Hanover – Music Center

08/17 Lingen – old slaughterhouse

08/18 Food – Turock

PRONG on tour with LIFE OF AGONY 2023

01.11. Köln – Carlswerk Victoria

09.11. Leipzig-Täubchenthal

13.11. AT-Linz – Posthof

14.11. AT-Graz – PPC

15.11. AT-Innsbruck – Olympia World

