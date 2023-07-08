Home » Beach selection takes the silver medal
Beach selection takes the silver medal

The El Salvador beach team won the silver medal after losing in the final against Colombia with the score of 7-4, at the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023

The little crabs earned the respect of all the Salvadoran fans, who arrived at the stadium early this Friday to offer their support.

This is the first time in this tournament that El Salvador has been vastly outclassed by the rival. Colombia had the credentials and played an epic game to get the gold in this sports fair.

