Beijing Launches Special Crackdown on Drag Racing and Street Bombing; 115 Vehicles Investigated and Dealt With

Beijing Launches Special Operation to Crack Down on Street Racing and Vehicle Modifications

Beijing has recently launched a special operation to crack down on drag racing and street bombing as part of efforts to maintain traffic order and ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens. The Beijing Public Security Traffic Control Department has initiated this campaign in response to the Ministry of Public Security’s call for action against these serious traffic violations. Through patrols and strict control measures, a total of 115 vehicles involved in these illegal activities have been investigated and dealt with so far.

One incident that prompted swift action occurred on the night of June 6 in Fangshan District, where a motorcycle was reported to have bombed the street, causing disruption and alarm among residents. The Fangshan traffic detachment promptly organized its police force and identified a two-wheeled motorcycle with license plate Beijing B** as the main suspect. The driver, Chen Moumou, was apprehended and the green motorcycle was seized on the same day. Chen confessed to modifying the motorcycle’s exhaust system, resulting in a loud noise during refueling that he considered annoying. He admitted to driving the motorcycle to disrupt the street on the day of the incident. Further investigation revealed that Chen did not possess the proper license to operate a motorcycle and his permitted driving model was inconsistent with the vehicle he was operating. As a result, Chen was fined 1,200 yuan for traffic violations and received a five-day administrative detention. The case has been handed over to the Fangshan Public Security Bureau for further action, resulting in an additional five-day administrative detention for Chen for deliberately creating noise disturbance.

Another incident that triggered the crackdown occurred on May 17 when the traffic control department received a tip about illegal street bombing on Beiyuan Road in Chaoyang District. The professional strike team of the Beijing Traffic Management Bureau and the Asian Games Village Brigade of the Chaoyang Traffic Detachment quickly launched an investigation. After collecting surveillance videos and analyzing passing vehicles, they identified a small white “Mercedes-Benz” car with license plate Beijing P** as a suspicious vehicle. Further work led to the discovery of the car’s owner, Xiao, and the driver at the time, Wang. Both were apprehended in Huairou. Investigation revealed that Xiao had purchased accessories online and had the vehicle modified without following proper registration procedures. The modified vehicle’s appearance and technical parameters were inconsistent with the registration information, resulting in increased exhaust noise and abnormal engine sound. Xiao was fined 1,200 yuan for traffic violations, while Wang, the driver, received a fine of 600 yuan and one point on their driver’s license. The vehicle has also been transferred to the Chaoyang District Environmental Protection Bureau for investigation and action regarding alleged environmental protection violations.

As part of this special operation, the Beijing traffic control department has taken comprehensive measures to address the issue at its source. Vehicles involved in illegal exhaust modifications have been forwarded to the environmental protection department for appropriate punishments in accordance with the “Beijing Air Pollution Prevention and Control Regulations.” Additionally, these modified vehicles will no longer be eligible for the “exemption from inspection” policy and will be subject to stricter management by the vehicle management department.

The traffic control department has issued a reminder that modifying a vehicle’s exhaust system disables its original noise reduction function, leading to loud exhaust sounds that can disrupt the lives of nearby residents. In order to ensure traffic safety and maintain good driving order, the Beijing traffic police will continue to intensify efforts in cracking down on serious traffic violations, such as motor vehicle assembly and modification, street bombing, and others, in order to eliminate potential traffic safety hazards.

