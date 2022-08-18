Home News Beatrice, 100 at Faccio di Castellamonte, focuses on art: “I love traveling a lot”
News

Beatrice, 100 at Faccio di Castellamonte, focuses on art: “I love traveling a lot”

by admin
Beatrice, 100 at Faccio di Castellamonte, focuses on art: “I love traveling a lot”
Beatrice Zulo

He will study at Dams. From Ivrea, she is an actress of the Fuoridaltunnel group

CASTELLAMONTE. Beatrice Zullo from Ivrea is not only a talented actress of the Fuoridaltunnel cultural association. But she is the protagonist of our journey that leads us to meet the model students who have reached 100/100 in the maturity exams in the seat of the ceramic city of the IIS “April 25-Faccio. Beatrice Zullo attended the fifth L Grafica.

How did you live the period before the state exam?

“Outside of the normal tension that one feels when facing the first major exam, I was not worried about maturity, because in any case I am a person who manages anxiety well and because I was happy to conclude a phase of my life at the which I had devoted so much time and energy. The only phase of the exam that worried me was the second test because 18 hours for a graphic project seemed few to me. Moreover, I was unable to carry out the simulation since I was at home in Dad with Covid ».

And during the actual exams which were the emotions that prevailed?

“What I only realized when I actually started maturity is that, in reality, I had absolutely overestimated it. In general, I had a serene experience for which I was ready ».

What does Beatrice intend to do when she is great?

«Now that I have finished high school, I have decided to dedicate my energy and my time to what I love most: art in the broadest sense of the term. I love everything that is art and creativity, from theater, an activity that I actively carry out as a member of Fuoridaltunnel, to music, to art history, my absolute favorite subject, for me a source of infinite emotions and ideas. This is why I have decided to keep two possible paths open to my path. Dams, disciplines of the art of music and entertainment, to undertake a career as a museum operator in the future and the opportunity to try to enter the Paolo Grassi Civic Theater School in Milan, one of the most important dramatic art schools in Italy “.

See also  Lizhuang Town, Ganyu District, Lianyungang: Petitioners listen to the opinions of the people and do practical work to explore new channels for the expansion of rural collective operating income_China Jiangsu Net

What are the pastimes she likes to engage in when she is not studying?

“My hobbies range a lot, being a very curious person, I deeply love learning new knowledge, therefore, I like to practice sports, from the gym to swimming and yoga, drawing, reading, acting, singing, to give vent to my creativity and express myself fully. I also love traveling and discovering new places, I have a strong spirit of adventure ».

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

Gynecologists traveling from Castelfranco to the Paduan wards:...

Weather, storms in the Center-North, 43 degrees in...

Ten years ago the crime of the Burgato...

Farewell to Niccolò Ghedini, Berlusconi’s historic lawyer

Bonomo, outgoing Canavese MP, second in the plurinominal...

The infrastructure maniac made a new 1834-meter cross-river...

Damiano dei Maneskin and Giorgia Soleri adopt Ziggy,...

Experts on soil moisture shortage caused by high...

Calabria, hospitals without doctors: the governor enlists 500...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy