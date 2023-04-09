Home News Because of his “rude behavior”, the Chadian government asks the German ambassador to leave its territory within 48 hours
News

Because of his “rude behavior”, the Chadian government asks the German ambassador to leave its territory within 48 hours

by admin
Because of his “rude behavior”, the Chadian government asks the German ambassador to leave its territory within 48 hours

Sudani Net:

The Chadian government announced yesterday (Friday) that it had asked the German ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours because of his “rude behavior” and “disrespect for diplomatic practices.”

Government spokesman Aziz Mohamed Saleh said in a statement that the government “requests Jan Christian Gordon Kreike, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany, to leave Chadian territory within 48 hours.”

For his part, a source in the German Foreign Ministry told Agence France-Presse, “The reasons that prompted the Chadian government to declare our ambassador in N’Djamena persona non grata are completely incomprehensible. We are in contact with the Chadian government on this issue.”

Kreika was appointed ambassador to Chad in July 2021 after holding similar positions in Niger, Angola and the Philippines. He was also Germany’s special representative for the Sahel region. A Chadian government source told AFP, on condition of anonymity, that the authorities blame the diplomat for his “excessive interference” in the affairs of “running the country,” as well as his “statements that tend to divide the Chadians.” The same source confirmed that Kreika had previously received several “alerts”.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  They pretend to be a policeman and a water technician: they enter the house and steal 60,000 euros from an 80-year-old

You may also like

Evidence of 45,000-year-old sea shell jewelry found

Commune Vo 2: the good heart of Mayor...

Holy Week leaves more than 500 people murdered...

ASML will finalize Taiwan’s 2nm R&D subsidy in...

The restaurant in Barranquilla that promises discounts for...

Stadel in the Freistadt district in full fire...

Targeting missile launchers from Syrian territory with a...

Tragic death of Steven Serna Alzate after attempted...

People’s Daily commented on Tsai Ing-wen’s transit visit...

Easter fire in Hamburg: criticism from environmentalists >...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy