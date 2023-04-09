Sudani Net:

The Chadian government announced yesterday (Friday) that it had asked the German ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours because of his “rude behavior” and “disrespect for diplomatic practices.”

Government spokesman Aziz Mohamed Saleh said in a statement that the government “requests Jan Christian Gordon Kreike, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany, to leave Chadian territory within 48 hours.”

For his part, a source in the German Foreign Ministry told Agence France-Presse, “The reasons that prompted the Chadian government to declare our ambassador in N’Djamena persona non grata are completely incomprehensible. We are in contact with the Chadian government on this issue.”

Kreika was appointed ambassador to Chad in July 2021 after holding similar positions in Niger, Angola and the Philippines. He was also Germany’s special representative for the Sahel region. A Chadian government source told AFP, on condition of anonymity, that the authorities blame the diplomat for his “excessive interference” in the affairs of “running the country,” as well as his “statements that tend to divide the Chadians.” The same source confirmed that Kreika had previously received several “alerts”.

