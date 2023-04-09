Hair care is of vital importance since it must be protected from temperature changes, avoiding deterioration, split ends, pulling with the brush, hair loss, improving body temperature and thus having strong, healthy hair. and radiant.

In order to have it healthy, you must know what type of hair you have so that in this way you can give it proper care, it is classified into six types:

Dry hair

This has an acid PH, which generates or causes it to break easily and causes a lack of elasticity, this causes more open ends to be generated. In this type of hair, it is necessary to avoid drying it at high temperatures, brush it delicately and avoid dyes.

Greasy hair

Excess fat produced by the sebaceous glands tends to have a shiny, straight and matted appearance, being the hair that gets dirty more easily, it is necessary to avoid eating foods high in fat and wash it with very hot water.

Curly hair

It is fine, soft hair whose cuticles are not flat and its appearance is shiny hair. For this type of hair it is better to avoid combing it with brushes and simply do it with your fingers to avoid mistreating it.

Afro hair

It is one of the most complex types of hair since it is very dry, very curly and prone to breakage since it has fewer layers in its cuticle. For its care it is important to moisturize the scalp before using any type of shampoo for its excess fat.

Fine hair

Lack of volume and clearly strength, the care of this type of hair is more thorough since a conditioner that does not contain bleach must be used to avoid opacity and loss of volume.

normal hair

It is very strong hair, with good elasticity and shine, which most people have, but no matter how healthy it usually looks, you must take proper care, which is to wash it frequently and avoid subjecting it to treatments that cause damage.

Some home treatments that will help you care, remember that to have healthy and strong hair you have to be constant.