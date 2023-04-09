Home Sports ends up on the ground Elisa Longo Borghini- Corriere TV
Sports

ends up on the ground Elisa Longo Borghini- Corriere TV

by admin
ends up on the ground Elisa Longo Borghini- Corriere TV

Bad crash for Elisa Longo Borghini, defending champion of the northern classic

Bad slip for Elisha Long Borghini 37 km from the finish of the women’s Paris-Roubaix. The defending champion ends up on the ground after the front wheel slips off: they all fall apart, except Romy Kasper who tries to take off. The blue of Trek-Segafredo is got into a fall when he was in front of everyone. Longo Borghini, in a particularly humid area, lost control of his bicycle in the sector from Pont-Thibault to Ennevelin. An accident involving other athletes, who ended up on the ground.

April 8, 2023 – Updated April 8, 2023 , 7:13 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Under 21, Italy-Ukraine 3-1: goals from Batagov, Lovato and two goals from Colombo

You may also like

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Premier League-Sun Xingmin Premier League 100 goals Kane...

Stefan Küng puts everything on one card

Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the Tour of the...

Equestrian sport: Von Bredow-Werndl wins the World Cup...

Kevin de Bruyne on Erling Haaland bicycle kick:...

Football, Serie A: Investigations against other clubs

Dallas Mavericks, the NBA opens a roster investigation...

Black activism in sport – Sport inside –...

Primeira Liga: FC Porto halts winning streak of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy