Bad crash for Elisa Longo Borghini, defending champion of the northern classic

Bad slip for Elisha Long Borghini 37 km from the finish of the women’s Paris-Roubaix. The defending champion ends up on the ground after the front wheel slips off: they all fall apart, except Romy Kasper who tries to take off. The blue of Trek-Segafredo is got into a fall when he was in front of everyone. Longo Borghini, in a particularly humid area, lost control of his bicycle in the sector from Pont-Thibault to Ennevelin. An accident involving other athletes, who ended up on the ground.