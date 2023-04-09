“Israel’s artillery responded to rocket fire from Syria.” It is the meager statement coming from the army of Tel Aviv. Shortly before the response attack, alarm sirens had sounded at several locations: a Nature e Avnei Eitan in the Golan. One of the rockets fired from Damascus landed on Israeli territory in an open area in the southern hills, while another landed on Jordanian territory. The Liwa al-Quds militia, which operates alongside the regime’s forces Assad in Syria, it took responsibility for firing rockets, saying it did so “in response to the attacks on the al-Aqsa mosque”.

A Jerusalem, hundreds of Palestinians are barricaded in the mosque. According to Jerusalem Post, the police force entered the mosque compound. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry, again according to the Jerusalem postwarned that there would be “catastrophic consequences” if police forces enter al-Aqsa to remove Palestinians, stressing that such a move would push the situation “towards more tension and violence, for which everyone will pay the price”.