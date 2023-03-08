Home News BEES ATTACKED A SCHOOL AND FIVE STUDENTS ENDED UP IN THE HOSPITAL « cde News
GENERAL ARTIGAS (Special Envoy) Classes at the Republic of Uruguay National College in General Artigas (Itapúa) were suspended this Monday after a bee attack. The honeycomb was in an old tree. Artigas TV Students, teachers and even the director of the institution suffered bites in the morning hours. According to the data, about a hundred people were in the courtyard when the swarm wreaked havoc..

Director Ignacio Vera informed Artigas TV that five students ended up at the health center for having allergic reactions. “Four have already recovered but one has been transferred to Coronel Bogado for treatment,” he told Artigas TV.

The honeycomb was lodged in a tree on the sidewalk of the school and, after the incident, the parents of the students went with chainsaws to remove it. Help was also requested from the National Electricity Administration (ANDE). The result of the work was a tray full of pure honey. And on behalf of the school, they said that they were going to request the intervention of the Municipality. According to the director, there they told him that the tree could not be felled, but could be pruned through the ANDE.

