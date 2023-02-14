We have always accepted to call confusion and disorder chaos. Before the Webb telescope, it was said that chaos was the amorphous and indefinite state that is supposed to exist before the universe was ordered. Now a definition like the other have gone out of style. So much so that even the big bang theory is being reassessed and in Colombia disorder and disrespect is so large and porous, so widespread that we have not even wanted to realize that we are on the brink of chaos.

If someone were to see our country in the future for the days that preceded February 14, Valentine’s Day this year, they would most likely have to define them as the major approach to the limit situation, but since we also forget that here, At the end of the day, everything happens but in the end nothing happens, the accumulation of circumstances will hardly be anecdotal.

The strike with which they threatened to put the country against Petro was so badly organized, as headless and as entangled as the very government they intended to criticize. It was only digital. They didn’t even agree on the date. They got scared so it was today the 14th and then they said it was Sunday the 12th at 12 and they came out with a stream of drool. His greatest success was scaring Petro, who did not use dialogue to respond but rather organized support marches for today, although they say they will also be tomorrow.

Meanwhile the roads closed by four cats enraged by parish problems, continue to show up by the dozens. Authority is not exercised and as such, nothing is respected. The disorder and disobedience that is palpable in Cali is infecting the entire country. The Police are outraged. The army prevented from being an army by a decree signed hastily. Total peace is total disorder. It does not matter then that the streets are filled with shouts for or against the ruler.

Here nobody leads anything and the worst thing is that since the desire was lost and there were no queues to buy a market, we accepted to accommodate ourselves to an imitation of the homeland we had.

