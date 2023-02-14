Home News Before it was called chaos
News

Before it was called chaos

by admin
Before it was called chaos

We have always accepted to call confusion and disorder chaos. Before the Webb telescope, it was said that chaos was the amorphous and indefinite state that is supposed to exist before the universe was ordered. Now a definition like the other have gone out of style. So much so that even the big bang theory is being reassessed and in Colombia disorder and disrespect is so large and porous, so widespread that we have not even wanted to realize that we are on the brink of chaos.

If someone were to see our country in the future for the days that preceded February 14, Valentine’s Day this year, they would most likely have to define them as the major approach to the limit situation, but since we also forget that here, At the end of the day, everything happens but in the end nothing happens, the accumulation of circumstances will hardly be anecdotal.

The strike with which they threatened to put the country against Petro was so badly organized, as headless and as entangled as the very government they intended to criticize. It was only digital. They didn’t even agree on the date. They got scared so it was today the 14th and then they said it was Sunday the 12th at 12 and they came out with a stream of drool. His greatest success was scaring Petro, who did not use dialogue to respond but rather organized support marches for today, although they say they will also be tomorrow.

Meanwhile the roads closed by four cats enraged by parish problems, continue to show up by the dozens. Authority is not exercised and as such, nothing is respected. The disorder and disobedience that is palpable in Cali is infecting the entire country. The Police are outraged. The army prevented from being an army by a decree signed hastily. Total peace is total disorder. It does not matter then that the streets are filled with shouts for or against the ruler.

See also  The closed-door meeting of the Chengdu government was exposed by the leaked mayor's furious news | Sichuan Province | Wang Fengchao | Shi Xiaolin

Here nobody leads anything and the worst thing is that since the desire was lost and there were no queues to buy a market, we accepted to accommodate ourselves to an imitation of the homeland we had.

Comments

You may also like

Self slap!It is rumored that the airship appeared...

Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift among the 10...

Energy and gas service would be at risk...

Fear in Casanare due to the appearance of...

James Rodríguez completed 20 games at Olympiacos, did...

Águilas Doradas did not request permits from Dimayor...

Demolition stage at the Lesser Coliseum

So far this year they have recovered 78...

Yang Ning: The Cyberspace Administration of China blocked...

Peru approves motion to declare Gustavo Petro persona...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy