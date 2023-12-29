Home » Beijing appoints former navy commander Dong Jun as defense minister to replace ousted Li Shangfu – VOA Chinese – VOA Mandarin
Beijing appoints former navy commander Dong Jun as defense minister to replace ousted Li Shangfu – VOA Chinese – VOA Mandarin

Beijing Appoints Former Navy Commander Dong Jun as New Defense Minister

After months of speculation and uncertainty, Beijing has officially appointed former navy commander Dong Jun as China’s new defense minister. This comes after the dismissal of Li Shangfu from the position.

The decision was announced on Friday through several news outlets, including Voice of America Chinese and Lianhe Zaobao. The appointment of Dong Jun has been confirmed by Chinese state media, highlighting his extensive experience in the navy and his leadership capabilities.

The news comes four months after Li Shangfu was removed from his position, leaving a vacancy in the important role of defense minister. The appointment of Dong Jun is seen as a significant move for the Chinese government, as they seek to bolster their defense capabilities in the midst of geopolitical tensions and military modernization efforts.

Dong Jun’s appointment has been widely covered by media outlets and has garnered attention on social media platforms such as Twitter. Many are eager to see how he will approach the role and what changes he may bring to China’s defense strategy.

As China continues to assert itself as a global power, the appointment of Dong Jun as defense minister signals a new chapter in the country’s military leadership. His experience and expertise in naval operations are expected to bring a fresh perspective to the role and contribute to China’s ongoing efforts to modernize and strengthen its defense capabilities.

