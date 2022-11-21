Beijing Chaoyang: Strengthen social prevention and control measures, and increase investigation efforts for key units such as schools

Beijing News According to Beijing Chaoyang official micro-information, on November 19th and 20th, Chaoyang District held a series of special scheduling meetings for epidemic prevention and control work to study and deploy the epidemic situation disposal work in the whole district. The secretary of the district party committee document presided over the meeting. Wang Heyou, director of the Third Supervision and Inspection Office of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, Wu Xiaojie, deputy secretary of the district party committee and district mayor, Chen Hongzhi, director of the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress, and Wang Xu, chairman of the district CPPCC, attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized

The whole region must fully understand the current severe and complex situation of epidemic prevention and control, conscientiously implement the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee on epidemic prevention and control and the spirit of the meeting of the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group, and resolutely overcome paralyzed thinking, luck, and relaxation Mentality, war-weariness, earnestly shoulder the responsibility of the region, strengthen overall planning around the “four mornings”, and deal with the epidemic quickly and decisively.

meeting request

It is necessary to grasp the window period, encourage residents not to go to crowded places unless necessary, reduce unnecessary cross-regional movement, and block the chain of virus transmission as soon as possible. We must adhere to the people-centered approach, give full play to the role of building gates and grid leaders, focus on the concerns of residents, accurately serve the demands of enterprises and the masses related to the epidemic, and ensure basic livelihood services such as medical treatment and medical treatment with heart and soul. It is necessary to start from the details of the work, rigorously and meticulously do a good job in all aspects of epidemic prevention and control, do a good job in technical support, material storage and personnel training, and scientifically standardize personnel transfer, nucleic acid testing, and environmental disinfection to prevent cross-infection.

meeting request

It is necessary to implement epidemic prevention measures earlier, faster and more resolutely, and go all out to deal with the epidemic. Carry out traffic control in a fast manner, accurately determine close contact and high-risk areas, timely control relevant risk personnel, and resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic. Focusing on the points visited by positive personnel, we insist on the same inspection of people, objects, and the environment, and quickly locate and control risks. It is necessary to take the initiative to take a step forward, further optimize the procedures of nucleic acid detection collection, delivery, inspection, reporting, and verification, and closely link each other to ensure safety and order, fast detection and fast output, high quality and efficiency.It is necessary to strengthen social prevention and control measures, and improve risk investigation, epidemic prevention management, and service guarantee for key units, key industries, and key groups such as schools, nursing homes, construction sites, supermarkets, hospitals, commercial buildings, urban-rural fringe areas, and express delivery.Strictly implement epidemic prevention measures such as temperature measurement, code scanning, and nucleic acid negative certificate inspection. Health Treasure “scans every person and checks every scan” to ensure that no one is missed, and weaves a social safety net for epidemic prevention and control.

meeting request

Each epidemic prevention and control working group should strengthen overall planning, and the supervision team and guidance team will go to the grassroots and the front line to carry out supervision, inspection, supervision and guidance to ensure that the epidemic prevention and control measures are in place. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, further tighten and consolidate the “quartet responsibilities”, protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent, minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, and work together to win the battle of epidemic prevention and control.

Editor Sun Linzhi

Source: Beijing Chaoyang official microblog