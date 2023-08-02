Beijing Municipal Parks Reopen as Tourists Flock to Experience Post-Rain Charm

Title: Beijing Municipal Parks Reopen, Tourists Eagerly Return for Morning Activities

Date: August 2, 2023

Beijing, China – As the red flood warning and yellow rainstorm warning signals were lifted, municipal parks in Beijing, including Temple of Heaven Park, Zhongshan Park, and Taoranting Park, have reopened to the public. Tourists and locals alike are thrilled to resume their morning activities in these beloved green spaces.

In the early hours of August 2, Zhongshan Park witnessed a steady stream of elderly residents who eagerly arrived to kick-start their morning exercises. Mr. Tang, a Beijing citizen, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We came here again today since the park reopened yesterday afternoon. The weather is perfect, and everyone came without the need for appointments.”

Ms. Wang, another resident of Beijing, shared her reasons for being present at the park, saying, “It is both for morning exercise and to take care of the stray cats. The heavy rain over the past few days worried us about their hunger. Thankfully, the staff in the exhibition hall have been feeding them.”

The reopening of these parks has also attracted a significant number of foreign tourists who have eagerly flocked to popular spots such as Zhongshan Park, Jingshan Park, and the Forbidden City. Jingshan Park, in particular, registered more than 3,500 visitors by 10 a.m. on August 2.

One of the excited tourists, Ms. Yang, shared her experience, revealing, “We arrived in Beijing on July 31 and planned to stay for a few days. We were monitoring the weather closely, and hearing about the park openings, we woke up early to be here.”

Ms. Wang, another tourist visiting Beijing for the first time, expressed her excitement by saying, “Yesterday, our plan to watch the flag-raising ceremony in Tiananmen Square got postponed due to the heavy rain. Today, I checked the weather forecast and brought umbrellas. These unexpected experiences have made my visit unforgettable.”

Many tourists acknowledged that while the heavy rain disrupted their itineraries, it allowed them to experience the city in a different light. In the misty aftermath of rain, Beijing exudes a unique charm that has captivated tourists like Ms. Yang. She said, “The rainy days have given the city a mysterious aura. Although our initial plans were affected, if we don’t get another chance this time, we would love to return with our children.”

Looking ahead, tourists like Ms. Zhang are eager to explore more of Beijing. She shared her plans, saying, “Tomorrow, we will visit Peking University and the Summer Palace. We are constantly checking the opening hours and weather conditions of different tourist spots. We are flexible and can make adjustments as necessary.”

Amidst the temporary closures of some attractions, tourists like Ms. Ke are finding solace in the living atmosphere of Beijing. She stated, “We had planned to visit the Military Museum and the Temple of Heaven Park tomorrow. The city has so much to offer, and even if we can’t access all the attractions, we are still enjoying exploring the local alleys and embracing the vibrant culture.”

As Beijing’s municipal parks reopen, both locals and tourists are grateful for the chance to resume their routines and uncover the hidden treasures of the city. The experiences encountered during this unexpected rain spell have added depth and meaning to their journeys.

Editor: Li Ji