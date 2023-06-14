Beijing Plays United Front and Divides, Invites 5,000 People from Taiwan to Participate in the Strait Forum – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin

12
- Beijing is playing with the united front, inviting 5,000 people from Taiwan to participate in the Straits Forum Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Taiwan’s opposition parties respond to China Straits Forum debut RFI – Radio France Internationale
- The Straits Forum will be held in Xiamen, Fujian on Friday, and more than 5,000 people from all walks of life in Taiwan are invited | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Xia Liyan led a delegation to the Xiamen Strait Forum on the 16th and “these 3 people” also accompanied him Chinatimes.com
- The Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council bans militia groups from participating in the Straits Forum China’s Taiwan Affairs Office: “Green Terror” is so arrogant | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Zhao Lijian talks about telling China's story: working hard to find the intersection of Chinese and foreign interests in the integration of China and foreign countries_Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs