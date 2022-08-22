Home News Beijing Releases 400-Kilometer “Gyeonggi Great Wall” National Scenic Road | TTG China
Image source / “Cultural Tourism Beijing” WeChat public account

On August 21, according to the WeChat public account of “Cultural Tourism Beijing”, at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Great Wall Cultural Festival held recently, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and the Beijing Institute of Surveying, Mapping and Design released for the first time about 400 kilometers long “ Gyeonggi Great Wall” National Scenic Byway main line.

The main line of the “Gyeonggi Great Wall” National Scenic Road is about 400 kilometers long. It passes through Mentougou, Changping, Yanqing, Huairou, Miyun and Pinggu districts from west to east. It radiates and links 8 important points of the national Great Wall and 5 national tourism demonstration areas. , 2 national-level cultural and tourism consumption clusters, 19 national-level key rural tourism villages, 39 3A-level or above tourist attractions, 2 Beijing-level tourist and leisure blocks, and 20 Beijing Internet celebrity check-in places.

It is understood that the construction of the “Gyeonggi Great Wall” National Scenic Road is one of the important tasks to implement the “Plan for the Construction and Protection of the Great Wall National Cultural Park”. It is an important project of transportation connection capacity, enriching the display and output mode of Great Wall cultural tourism resources, and expanding the derivative carrier of new business formats.

