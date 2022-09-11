Source title: Beijing: Strengthen the management of campus epidemic prevention and do a good job in epidemic prevention when returning to Beijing and freshmen

People's Daily Online, Beijing, September 11 (Dong Zhaorui) On September 11, at the 398th press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia in Beijing, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that the current school epidemic To deal with the critical period, it is necessary to compact and compact the "quartet of responsibilities", strictly implement the main responsibility and the personal responsibility of teachers and students, strengthen the management of campus epidemic prevention, do a good job in returning to Beijing and returning to school, and freshmen entering the school for epidemic prevention and vaccination, and implement campus gridization. Management, avoid cross-regional flow; strengthen the standardized management of health observation sites on campus, and do a good job in environmental nucleic acid testing and cleaning and disinfection of public toilets, laundry rooms, toilets, stair handrails, door handles, elevator buttons and public items; health observers During the observation period, closed-loop management should be implemented, and standardized wearing of masks, frequent hand washing, frequent ventilation, and safe social distancing should be strictly implemented. Nucleic acid testing and health monitoring should be carried out according to regulations. Symptoms such as decrease, nasal congestion, runny nose, conjunctivitis, myalgia and diarrhea should be reported as soon as possible, not to buy and take medicines by themselves, to cooperate with various control measures, and to seek medical treatment according to regulations.

Once again remind citizens and friends, don't forget to prevent epidemics during the festival, and don't forget to protect when going out. Continue to insist not to travel or go on business trips to counties (cities, districts, flags) where local epidemics have occurred within 7 days, advocate local festivals, reduce cross-city activities, and enter public places. Cooperate with scanning code to measure temperature, check nucleic acid negative certificate, enter parks and scenic spots to promote reservations, travel off-peak, and fulfill personal epidemic prevention responsibilities.

