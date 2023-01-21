Original Title: “Journey to the West” “The Most Beautiful Jade Rabbit” Li Lingyu Joined “The Most Beautiful Children’s Voice in the Winter Olympics” to Sing and Gather the “Super Lineup” in the Comedy World Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala creates a heart-warming and joyful feast on the first day of the new year Spring Festival Gala spokesperson Zhao Liying Surprising performance lineup, brilliant program arrangement, vivid Beijing-style culture, classic inheritance of colorful clothes, beautiful stage atmosphere… Lunar New Year’s Day (January 22) at 19:30 The “2023 Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala” will use full enthusiasm and exquisite art to depict a beautiful picture of today’s social life, and have a spring date with hundreds of millions of viewers on a bright and warm stage. The power of the times is condensed in the laughter of the people, and we will walk with the motherland to build a beautiful Chinese dream. The whole party was full of new ideas and fun, infusing the feelings of family and country into art, expanding the connotation with creativity and aggressiveness, showing the ever-changing prosperity and development of the land of China in a strong sense of the year, and composing a beautiful beginning of 2023. With the theme of “companion” and “watch” “Accompanying” and “watching” are the most special themes of the 2023 Spring Festival, and they are also the most moving keynote of this year’s Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala. Therefore, the opening program of this year’s Spring Festival Gala “Watching the Spring Light” specially invited “The Most Beautiful Jade Rabbit” Li Lingyu to join hands with Han Geng and Wu Kequn to evoke the common memories of the people across the country with warm and joyful songs and dances, and convey to the audience the warm spring and a bright future at the moment of reunion full of hope. At the same time, the 2023 Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala will also gather a large number of enthusiastic young actors and talented singers. They will sing for the times and the people with their youthful dances and surging singing voices, showing that the sons and daughters of China are on a new journey. The spirit of working hard and never slack. Young actor Zhang Ruoyun collaborated with the “Most Beautiful Children’s Voice in the Winter Olympics” Malanhua Children’s Voice Choir to sing “The Lonely Brave Man”, singing for the brave and persistent dream chasers; the Times Youth League sang “Songs for Men and Children” enthusiastically, infecting them with the power of youth The audience; Liu Genghong, BRTV host, and BRTV “Health Care” column doctor team, collaborated in the song and dance “Live Over a Hundred Years”, full of dynamics and vitality, showing the positive spirit of Chinese youth; Shen Teng, Ma Li, Ai Lun and Chang Yuan brought “Tomorrow Will Be Better” to bless and pray for a better tomorrow in China; the post-00 hip-hop group O-DOG Youth Troupe brought “Everyone Paddles a Big Boat” to show the strength of unity with sonorous dance steps and to strive for a better future. Cheer up for the new journey; Mao Amin and Lang Lang emotionally performed the only song “Seed” written by Academician Yuan Longping during his lifetime, praising the pioneering spirit and spreading ideals and beliefs… Golden sentences and laughing points create a heart-warming and joyful feast The Chinese people’s filial piety, praying for blessings, and family and country unity have long become invariable cultural genes in the blood. In everyone’s New Year’s memory, the busy figure of mother is indispensable. This year’s Spring Festival Gala specially invited three “national mothers” Xu Di, Wang Liyun, and Ding Jiali to talk about the proposition of “maternal love” with simple and affectionate expressions based on “Mother’s Taste”, and gathered on the stage of the Spring Festival Gala of Beijing Radio and Television Station A warm current of family affection. As the highlight of the previous Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala, language programs not only have an advantage in this year’s Spring Festival Gala, but also assembled the current “super lineup” in the comedy industry, bringing frequent golden sentences and hilarious scenes. Actors Li Guangfu and Liu Yan will team up with new comedians Gu Yufeng, Ye Liu, Wang Hao, Li Dong, Yin Beixi, and Li Doudou to bring you a new version of “Anti-Fraud Bank”, which will be the first anti-fraud publicity in 2023 Gun; Liu Peiqi, Zhang Kaili, Mao Xiaotong, and Tie Nan form a family of four, who perceive the preciousness of old objects from “Parents’ Journey”; veteran art soldiers reunite, Yan Weiwen, Pan Changjiang, Jiang Chao, Zhou Wei, Shang Daqing, Shao Feng Interpretation of “New Biography of Veterans” and arouse the feelings of the military; Song Xiaobao’s partners Wang Meng and Wang Likun staged a hilarious skit “Who Doesn’t Say My Hometown is Good”; Jia Bing and Yang Di cooperated again as “old partners” and paid tribute in a funny style Workers and laborers; there is also the 2022 Beijing Satellite TV hit drama “Happy to Ten Thousand Families” starring Zhao Liying, Liu Wei, Cao Zheng, Tang Zeng, Zhang Keying, Zhang Xiqian, Chi Peng, and the topic sketch “Happy to Ten Thousand Families” for the audience Let us send you exclusive New Year greetings… With both joy and warmth, thought and depth, this year’s Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala language programs will be full of down-to-earth human touch, and there will be a lot of jokes. The continuous exploration of Beijing-style themes and the integration of traditional culture into the new trend of the times have always been the unique characteristics and charm of the Spring Festival Gala of Beijing Radio and Television Station. On the stage of this year's Spring Festival Gala, there are also many of these elements. The opera "Looking at the Dreamer in Beijing" will use the ingenious combination of "national quintessence" and popular elements. Under the joint performance of Gong Jun and Jiang Qinqin, it will inject new vitality into the classics and bring new ideas to the promotion and inheritance of operas. enlightenment. The song and dance program “Great Exhibition” co-created by the Spring Festival Gala of Beijing Radio and Television Station and the video client “Vision” of the People’s Daily, made the traditional old Beijing “Rabbit Master” story refreshing and vivid. The expression form of “real scene shooting + group dance performance + special effect synthesis” is used to create a strong Beijing-style Spring Festival atmosphere, let traditional culture exude infinite vitality and vitality, and demonstrate the firm cultural confidence of the Chinese people, and the responsibility and feelings of adhering to integrity and innovation. In addition, in the performance of “Apricot Blossoms and Spring Shadows”, musician Wu Tong will use songs as a carrier to perform Chinese-style rock and roll, and show the soul and charm of “cross-border” music in the passionate collision of classical instruments and popular elements. Fans of foreign friends in the Spring Festival Gala The Spring Festival Gala of Beijing Radio and Television Station is not only an effective platform for building Beijing’s cultural name card, but also an important platform for telling Chinese stories, spreading Chinese voices, and promoting cultural exchanges. The Spring Festival Gala of Beijing Radio and Television Station has already attracted foreign friends. This year, the ambassadors of the Bahamas, Moldova, and Austrian Commercial Counselor will bring their own country’s special New Year’s goods to the Spring Festival Gala stage to celebrate the New Year with audiences across the country and welcome the Year of the Rabbit. The long-term economic and trade cooperation and mutual support have forged a profound friendship between the people of China and the three countries. Are the New Year’s goods brought by several international friends also closely related to the friendship between the people? What kind of surprises will their new year’s goods with their own characteristics and meanings bring to everyone? let us wait and see! Yutu welcomes the new year without forgetting the original intention and the starting point of the years. Tian Zhen, who returned to his hometown, came to the Spring Festival Gala and reunited with his old friend Cai Ming and Song Yaxuan from the Times Youth League to talk about the feeling of going home and regain those old memories about Beijing. Dating spring, embarking on a new journey of glory and dreams. Tian Zhen will bring the audience the first show of new songs, sing the “Spring Festival” and “Spring 2023” for the people of the whole country, look forward to and embrace “tomorrow’s China” together with the Spring Festival Gala of Beijing Radio and Television Station, and invite people to take a new journey and hold their heads high. future. The 2023 Beijing Radio and Television Spring Festival Gala will be broadcast on Beijing Satellite TV, Beijing Literature and Art Channel, Beijing Time APP and Beijing TV’s social media accounts at home and abroad at 19:30 on the first day of the Lunar New Year (January 22). People’s Daily video client Vision, China Daily, “Learning Power” learning platform, Migu Video, Tencent Video, iQiyi Video, Youku Video, BesTV, and BesTV platforms are broadcast simultaneously.

