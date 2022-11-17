Source title: Beijing’s economy continued to recover in the first 10 months, car replacement subsidies drove new car sales, and investment in high-tech industries remained active

The epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe. In the face of multiple challenges such as the complex and severe external environment and the frequent occurrence of new domestic epidemics, Beijing continued to promote a package of policy measures to stabilize the economy and the implementation of subsequent policies to achieve significant results, and the overall economy continued to recover. Yesterday (16th), the Municipal Bureau of Statistics and the National Bureau of Statistics Beijing Investigation Team released data showing that from January to October, the city's industrial added value above designated size was calculated at comparable prices, a year-on-year decrease of 17%, a decrease of 0.5% compared with the previous three quarters. Percentage points, if the production factor of the new crown pneumonia vaccine is excluded, it will increase by 3.8% year-on-year. In June of this year, the "Implementation Plan for Coordinating Epidemic Prevention and Control and Stabilizing Economic Growth in Beijing" was issued, and then seven departments including the Municipal Bureau of Commerce issued the "Beijing Plan for Encouraging Automobile Replacement Consumption", and each car will be given 8,000 yuan to 1 A subsidy of 10,000 yuan to encourage the replacement of gasoline passenger cars with new energy passenger cars. Since the implementation of the policy, remarkable results have been achieved. According to data from the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, as of October 31, the car replacement subsidy platform has received 9,312 subsidy applications, achieving new car sales of 2.359 billion yuan. BAIC's new energy vehicle replacement application volume ranks first among the 62 brands. According to the data released by the statistics department, from January to October, among the key industries in the city, the electricity and heat production and supply industry increased by 8.1%, the computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing industry increased by 7.2%, the automobile manufacturing industry decreased by 3.2%, and the pharmaceutical industry Manufacturing fell 58.1%. The production of some products maintained rapid growth, and the output of new energy vehicles and wind turbines increased by 1.8 times and 67.4% respectively. In October, the added value of the city's industrial enterprises above designated size fell by 12.4% year-on-year, but the rate of decline narrowed by 8.6 percentage points compared with September. From January to October, the city's fixed asset investment (excluding farmers) increased by 5% year-on-year. In terms of sectors, infrastructure investment increased by 6%, manufacturing investment increased by 26.1%, and real estate development investment increased by 2.2%. In terms of industries, the investment in the primary industry increased by 17.2%, the investment in the secondary industry increased by 30.4%, and the investment in the tertiary industry increased by 2.4%. It is noteworthy that investment in high-tech industries remained active, with investment in high-tech manufacturing growing by 39.2% driven by integrated circuits and other projects, and investment in high-tech services growing by 54.3% driven by information transmission, software and information technology services. Among the investment in the social field, the investment in education increased by 41.9%, and the investment in health and social work increased by 31.7%. According to statistics, from January to October, the city's total retail sales of consumer goods reached 1,139.79 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 4.8%. Among them, the online retail sales of the wholesale and retail industry above designated size and the accommodation and catering industry were 437.14 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.9%. The price level remained stable. From January to October, the city's consumer prices rose by 1.8% year-on-year. Among them, food prices rose by 3.9 percent, non-food prices rose by 1.5 percent, consumer goods prices rose by 2.9 percent, and service prices rose by 0.7 percent. In October, the CPI rose by 1.3% year-on-year, a drop of 0.8 percentage points from the previous month.

