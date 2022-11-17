Listen to the audio version of the article

The return of the Pernigotti brand to foreign markets, the study of a line of products intended for the younger age groups, the production of spreadable creams under the Pernigotti brand, first on behalf of third parties and then in house, between 2024 and 2025. These are the lines of the industrial plan on which the new managing director, Attilio Capuano, is working with the group of managers chosen by the shareholder.

The resumption of activities in the factory, even before the signing of the closing, recorded some problems on some productions, withdrawn from the market at the request of the Ministry of Health, and replaced in short order. «To fine-tune the entire production area – explains the CEO Capuano – we have decided to close the plant for a few weeks, from November 25th. We will reopen in January, in the meantime we are working on a promotional campaign to relaunch a historic brand of Italian chocolate, with strong roots in Piedmont”. The registered office of Pernigotti, not surprisingly, was brought back to Novi Ligure, after the transfer to Milan decided by the previous owner.

The recovery lines

Pernigotti’s relaunch plan counts on investments of 3.2 million intended for the modernization of production lines and marketing, and on a strategy that leverages the multi-level synergy between the Piedmontese company and Walcor, the Lombard company taken over also from Jp Morgan over a year ago. Starting with alliances on foreign markets. «Today Walcor is present in 40 markets – explains Capuano – through the private label, what we want to do is push Pernigotti as a strong brand abroad, taking advantage of the Walcor distribution network, and at the same time get back in contact with the distributors who have historically worked abroad with Pernigotti, after the difficult period that began in 2018».

Spreadable creams

The Pernigotti managers are studying the hypothesis of resuming the production of branded hazelnut cream, a line that the old Toksoz property had established in Turkey. «The idea is to return the Pernigotti creams to the shelf, a first solution, in the short term, will be to identify an external producer who can carry out the production, then between 2024 and 2025 we plan to bring this product line back in-house » explains the managing director. Pralines, cremini and gianduiotti remain the heart of Pernigotti production, alongside nougat and hazelnuts, without forgetting the Easter eggs, made by Walcor, which has historically collaborated with the Made in Piedmont brand. But under study, Capuano anticipates, “there is also the idea of ​​repositioning Pernigotti in the younger ranges, studying new formulas and products: in this the experience and positioning of Walcor will be able to give us a hand”. The two companies, Pernigotti and Walcor, in addition to establishing a synergy in various areas, from marketing to production to distribution, will also have a single governance, with the same managing director and a first line of managers.

The interventions

The period of shutdown will serve to implement a series of interventions on the production infrastructure of the Novi Ligure factory, where around fifty workers and administrators work, to reopen in mid-January. Interventions will be made for the renewal of the boiler, modernization interventions on the production line and sanitation of the premises. 2023 will be a year of recovery with 1.6 million tons of production expected, a figure that should rise to 2.9 million in the coming years thanks to the launch on foreign markets.