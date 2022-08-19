Xi’an News Network News On the afternoon of August 17, the Beilin District Education Bureau issued a “Letter to All Teachers and Students”, requesting that from now on, all teachers and students should resume daily health monitoring and reporting, and monitor and record their health status daily. And timely and accurate feedback results. If you have symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, etc., promptly follow the procedures to see a doctor and report to the school immediately. From now on, all teachers and students are not allowed to move across provinces, and are not allowed to travel to medium and high-risk areas or areas with newly confirmed cases.

The letter requires that from now on, all faculty, staff and students must strictly abide by the local epidemic prevention and control requirements, conduct nucleic acid testing without fail according to the unified arrangement of the prevention and control department, and report the test results in a timely manner, and immediately report any abnormalities to the community, School. Teachers, students and employees are requested to strictly abide by safety measures such as wearing masks, scanning codes, temperature measurement, and “one-meter noodles” in daily life, stay away from public places and crowded places, and resolutely implement the requirements of not going out and not gathering.

At present, teachers and students outside the province should immediately arrange their return trips in accordance with the local epidemic prevention policies, ensure that they return to their places of residence in the province 7 days before the start of school, and complete the home health monitoring at the specified time. On the day of returning to school, all teachers, students and employees need to hold the “Health Monitoring Ledger” and “Personal Health Commitment Letter”, and can enter the school after verification. Those who have activities outside the province during the holidays also need to hand in the paper version of the “Holiday Departures”. Provincial Reporting Form.

Wang Yan, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press