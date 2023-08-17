Belarusian President Lukashenko Meets with Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Li Shangfu

Belarusian President Lukashenko Meets Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu

Minsk – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with State Councilor and Defense Minister of China, Li Shangfu, on August 17 in Minsk.

During the meeting, Lukashenko conveyed his sincere greetings from the people of Belarus to President Xi Jinping and thanked China for its support. He emphasized the strong alignment of foreign policies between Belarus and China, stating that both countries are firm defenders of international fairness, justice, and a multi-polar world. Lukashenko expressed his hope that the Belarusian and Chinese militaries would continue to work together to maintain the security of their respective countries and regional stability.

In response, Li Shangfu conveyed President Xi Jinping’s warm greetings to Lukashenko and highlighted that China-Belarus relations have been elevated to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state. He expressed China‘s commitment to promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries for the betterment of their peoples. Li Shangfu further emphasized the successful development of military cooperation between China and Belarus in areas such as strategic communication and joint training leagues. He reiterated China‘s readiness to strengthen the relationship between the two militaries in line with the leadership of the two heads of state.

Prior to the meeting, Li Shangfu also held talks with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin on August 16. The discussions focused on the bilateral relationship between Belarus and China, as well as the international security situation.

The meeting between Lukashenko and Li Shangfu further underscores the growing partnership and cooperation between the two countries. Belarus and China have been cultivating a close relationship across various sectors, including economic, political, and military spheres. The mutual trust and understanding between Belarus and China are expected to pave the way for enhanced cooperation in the future.

