At Clivet we work 46 hours a week. It is a period of positive flexibility. But the workers are approaching the authorized 80 hours. And then? If the group from Feltre continues to enjoy the orders in the amount of these weeks, it will go into overtime. Giorik in Sedico has been calling factory workers on Saturdays for some time, perhaps soliciting extra hours. At Mitsubishi in Pieve d’Alpago, the orders are such that overtime is encouraged.

Heat pumps pull. As the counters for catering and bars still sell (Horeca sector), while refrigeration has difficulty in placing the counters for supermarkets. Forgialluminio of Pedavena, which also works for the automotive sector, is not affected by the difficulties of the sector and also makes use of overtime.

And the eyewear? Milena Cesca was elected assistant secretary of Femca Cisl. «The big eyewear shops take advantage of the luxury eyewear market: they have jobs, they hire, in some cases they even do extraordinary. A complex crisis, that of Safilo, which has lost a series of brands. But small businesses, and in particular suppliers, are starting to get into trouble. In recent days I have encountered the first requests for layoffs ».

Even in the most performing industries there is a complication: “There is a lack of specific supplies again, so companies stock incomplete products, to be finished, to be picked up by hand, which are therefore not able to deliver in due time”.

And this is a very serious problem. In eyewear but also in other sectors. «Continue to weigh», Cesca confirms, «also the problem of personnel, which cannot be found. We discussed it at the eyewear table, in a recent session, and we look forward to the calls from the Region for training programs financed with European funds ».