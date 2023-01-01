Not an ordinance, but an appeal from the mayor of Belluno, Oscar De Pellegrin: let’s respect animals and leave the New Year’s barrels aside. “Let’s make it a party for everyone, for the people around us and for the animals. Animals suffer the explosion roar much more intensely than the human ear, this often causes domestic animals and wildlife to flee, with consequent loss of orientation and potential danger to people if they end up, lost and frightened, in the street. Not only that, the use of pyrotechnic material can cause damage to public and private assets, such as bins and cars, and trigger fires. The same law limits its use by limiting it to those with a license from the authority, the penalty ranging from a maximum fine of 103 euros to imprisonment, if the explosion occurs in places frequented by many people. Let’s have fun, let’s do it with joy and with the people who are dear to us, but with respect for everyone”.